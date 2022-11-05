ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

fox4kc.com

Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

A Dream Come True: Candance Wesson Helps Women Succeed After Prison

Candance Wesson was falling, lost like all the incarcerated women around her, when she sprung awake in the dark of her prison bed. She’d gone to sleep, troubled again by the suffocating fear that she and her fellow inmates had little to hope for beyond the razor wire after being branded as felons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House Lofts

Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Who doesn’t remember the Safeway grocery chain in your neighborhood? In 1929, this chain had a district office and warehouse building near downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The architects of the building were Archer & Gloyd and the architectural style is Early Commercial.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
KANSAS CITY, MO

