The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
'I Will Rise' documentary holds Kansas City premiere
Filmmakers of the "I Will Rise" documentary hope the project serves as an educational tool on the topic of local and national human trafficking.
fox4kc.com
Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
flatlandkc.org
A Dream Come True: Candance Wesson Helps Women Succeed After Prison
Candance Wesson was falling, lost like all the incarcerated women around her, when she sprung awake in the dark of her prison bed. She’d gone to sleep, troubled again by the suffocating fear that she and her fellow inmates had little to hope for beyond the razor wire after being branded as felons.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
Gates Bar-B-Q location temporarily closed by KC health inspectors
Kansas City's health department inspectors temporarily shut down Gates Bar-B-Q's Main Street location due to health code violations.
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nationwide tour helping veterans makes its way to Kansas City
A nationwide tour aimed at helping our veterans made its way through Kansas City Saturday.
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
New details revealed in former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer’s death
New details were revealed Tuesday in the death of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
KMBC.com
Kansas City and Jackson County voters to decide big issues Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Kansas City and in Jackson County will see several questions on the ballot Tuesday ranging from affordable housing to funding for children's services. Here's a breakdown of all the questions on the Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, ballot. Kansas City Question 1:
KMBC.com
Shelter KC in urgent need of Thanksgiving donations and volunteers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has an urgent need for Thanksgiving donations. The Kansas City, Missouri, organization serves meals to the homeless Thanksgiving week, provides food baskets to needy residents and reheatable meals for others. Typically donation boxes are half full. This year, they're nearly empty. "We know...
MSHP completes investigation into Kansas City police shooting
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it competed its investigation into a Kansas City police shooting that killed Zachary Garrard.
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into pickup on I-49 in Raymore
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 49, just south of North Cass Parkway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
