Read full article on original website
Related
Musk's advertiser push undermined by his own opening moves
Why it matters: Sources have told Axios that Musk wants to make subscriptions a bigger revenue stream for Twitter, but building that business will take time, and for now, advertising remains the way Twitter keeps its lights on. Driving the news: What began as a few calls for advertising boycotts...
Chris Krebs: Changes to Twitter will "create a very chaotic environment"
Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs said Sunday on "Face the Nation" that Twitter's $7.99 monthly subscription service could sow discord ahead of the upcoming midterms by opening up the platform to a "broader community of influencers, clout chasers, election denialists." Driving the news: The Twitter Blue...
Elon Musk's acquisition exceptionalism
All corporate acquisitions are at least a little messy. But what's happening at Twitter is in a class by itself. Why it matters: Elon Musk risks setting fire to $44 billion, plus to a social media platform that's become central to global discourse. Most of that money belongs to Musk,...
ProSiebenSat.1 Creates Seven.One Studios In International Restructure
Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is bringing together its international production and distribution subsidiaries under a new imprint, Seven.One Studios. The formation of the new unit comes at the end of a period of change, following the sale of subsidiary Red Arrow Studios’ U.S. production arm and the creation of two German production companies. The restructure will see eight production companies — from Germany, the UK, Denmark and Israel — bundled together alongside sales arm Red Arrow Studios International. From Germany comes Cheerio Entertainment, Flat White Productions, Pyjama Productions and Redseven Entertainment, with CPL Productions and Vienna Blood maker Endor Productions representing the UK, July August Productions...
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
One Twitter engineer described the past week as "radio silence," WIRED reported. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been regularly tweeting.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0