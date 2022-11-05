ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms

MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Why results may take time

MILWAUKEE - The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission says your vote is safe. On Tuesday, you will decide who will help lead our state and our country. On the eve of the election, nerves were high as candidates crisscrossed the state and voters prepared to...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem

(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Final Campaign Pitches Before You Vote

NE WISCONSIN, (WTAQ-WLUK) – All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Monday. They made their final appeals to supporters, asking for their votes. All of the candidates in the gubernatorial and Senate races were busy on the campaign trail Nov....
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?

MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Michels includes French Island bar on his election-eve campaign schedule

It’s one of the most closely-watched races for governor in the U.S. this year, and reportedly, the most expensive. The contest for governor of Wisconsin will be decided Tuesday, with Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican businessman Tim Michels. On Monday afternoon, Michels made a happy-hour appearance at Castaway’s on...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Final Weekend Of Get Out The Vote

OUTAGAMIE CO, (WTAQ-WLUK) – The political support for candidates across Wisconsin is heating up less than 48 hours before polls close. “We are working as hard to make sure that every Wisconsinite’s voice is heard and that the will of the people is what is represented,” Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

