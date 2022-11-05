Read full article on original website
Related
Kean Jr. declares victory in 7th District race that is yet to be called
As of Wednesday morning, Kean Jr. leads with 52% of the vote, while Malinowski has 48%.
Live: 2022 election updates and results
Nov. 8 was the final voting day of the 2022 election, with key Senate, House and gubernatorial races on the line. Follow NPR's live coverage.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Comments / 0