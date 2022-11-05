Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Compton, a missing 86-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening. Deputies said Compton was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane. Deputies described Compton as around 5 feet...
WYFF4.com
Man dies at hospital after crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — An Upstate man died at the hospital following a crash, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Willie Justin Harris, 31, of Chesnee, died at the hospital just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Clevenger said the crash happened sometime after 9 p.m. on...
FOX Carolina
13-year-old in serious condition after being hit while riding bicycle
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said officers are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a car while riding their bike in the City of Union. Officers said they responded to W. Main Street after the crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived,...
FOX Carolina
2 new bloodhound-tracking K9s join Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office wants to introduce two of their newest K-9 deputies, Lily and Tank. Lily and Tank are bloodhound-tracking canines, according to the agency. Using the odor image as a reference, Lily and Tank will be trained to track a human’s trail, comprised of scents including breath, sweat vapor, and skin rafts for the sheriff’s office.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for possibly armed and dangerous suspect in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are helping the U.S. Marshals search for a suspect near Jordan Crest Court that could be armed and dangerous. Officials said deputies were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect ran off. Deputies described the suspect,...
FOX Carolina
Police: Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police have arrested a man they say burned a child as a form of punishment. Officers say the mother of a 3-year-old girl told them Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water onto the toddler’s check. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.
Mauldin Police searching for missing person
The Maudlin Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
FOX Carolina
2 dogs found with gunshot wounds minutes apart in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Humane Society said two dogs are recovering after being shot last week. Officials said while the dogs were brought in around the same time, they don’t believe the shootings were related. They added that both dogs were sent to different vets for emergency care.
18-year-old struck, killed by car near Chester, troopers say
CHESTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old died, and a 19-year-old was hurt after they were hit by a car shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near Chester, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. A 64-year-old driver in a 2006 Infinity struck the two on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road,...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Laurens, SCHP says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian. The...
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Coroner identifies man killed after walking in highway
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified the victim of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. Officials say they responded to 4044 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley last night and found the victim deceased at the scene. They say 66-year-old Douglas...
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
FOX Carolina
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after house fire in Union County
LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
FOX Carolina
Man in custody following reports of shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors home
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody following reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found a...
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of 85-year-old man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. The Sheriff’s Office said on August 19, 2020, detectives began investigating the death of 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard....
