wtva.com
Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc. According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North. Workers told officers a man entered...
Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman
FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi. She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes. Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday,...
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
actionnews5.com
Lockdown lifted for Senatobia schools after threatening phone calls
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia municipal schools were on lockdown for most of the school day following a series of threats made against the high school. District officials say the threatening phone calls began Monday at 8:02 a.m. with the last threat coming in at 9:17 a.m. All schools immediately...
wtva.com
Pontotoc police capture armed robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Pontotoc police need help finding an armed robber who held up a local liquor store. Police Chief Randy Tutor said the robbery happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Express Liquor and Wine Shop off Highway 15 North. He said a black man went into the store,...
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
wtva.com
New Albany police arrest teenager for firing gun at motel
NEW ALBANY, MS (WTVA) -- New Albany police arrested a teenager involved in a shooting at Hallmarc Inn. 19-year-old Omarion Green is being charged with shooting into an occupied building. Police chief Chris Robertson says the suspect accidentally fired the gun, with the bullet going through the wall of the...
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
