Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one inside the house by the time they arrived. The crews were evacuated from the building due to rapidly deteriorating conditions of the front porch shortly before 12:30 a.m.

“The second floor of the porch and its roof partially collapsed shortly after all the firefighters pulled out and accounted for,” the RFD said. “Firefighters continued to operate at the scene until the building was turned over to the owner at 3:34 a.m. to await demolition.”

The Red Cross is providing assistance to four adult residents at the address.

The second fire took place on Parkway Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the two-story, vacant multifamily residence. According to the RFD, firefighters’ immediate decision was to fight to fire from outside due to the roof collapsing when firefighters arrived, indicating the fire had a substantial head start.

“The structure was fully boarded-up with no signs of occupants,” the RFD said. “Firefighters used aerial master streams on the ladder trucks and large caliber hose lines to fight the deep-seated fire.

According to the RFD, several county fire agencies provided mutual aid coverage in the City of Rochester while the two fires were being extinguished. Firefighters say no civilian or firefighter were injured during either fire. The cause of the fires are under investigation.

According to the RFD, both structures are unsound and will be demolished Saturday.

