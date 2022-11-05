ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires

By Lia Tobin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kROV2_0izq5BuD00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one inside the house by the time they arrived. The crews were evacuated from the building due to rapidly deteriorating conditions of the front porch shortly before 12:30 a.m.

“The second floor of the porch and its roof partially collapsed shortly after all the firefighters pulled out and accounted for,” the RFD said. “Firefighters continued to operate at the scene until the building was turned over to the owner at 3:34 a.m. to await demolition.”

The Red Cross is providing assistance to four adult residents at the address.

The second fire took place on Parkway Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the two-story, vacant multifamily residence. According to the RFD, firefighters’ immediate decision was to fight to fire from outside due to the roof collapsing when firefighters arrived, indicating the fire had a substantial head start.

“The structure was fully boarded-up with no signs of occupants,” the RFD said. “Firefighters used aerial master streams on the ladder trucks and large caliber hose lines to fight the deep-seated fire.

According to the RFD, several county fire agencies provided mutual aid coverage in the City of Rochester while the two fires were being extinguished. Firefighters say no civilian or firefighter were injured during either fire. The cause of the fires are under investigation.

According to the RFD, both structures are unsound and will be demolished Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow

This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
SWAIN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

American Red Cross appoints new leader for Greater Rochester Chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in not-for-profit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for 17 years. He began his new role on October 31.
YATES COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy