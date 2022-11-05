Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Biometric gunmaker raises $14 million led by Founders Fund
Biofire, a Colorado-based maker of biometric handguns, tells Axios that it's raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Founders Fund. Why it matters: Firearms were the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in 2020, per the CDC, most of which were either accidents or suicides. Biometric locks tied to the adult gun owner and authorized users could have helped keep thousands of kids alive.
UN chief: It is either a "climate change solidarity pact" or a "suicide pact"
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a "climate solidarity pact" between rich and poor nations to limit the severity of global warming in a COP27 speech. Why it matters: Guterres places a high priority on tackling climate change, and the proposal emphasizes the rapidly closing window to limit...
DOJ to monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with voting rights laws
The Justice Department announced Monday it will monitor polls in 24 states for compliance with federal voting rights laws during the Nov. 8, 2022 midterms. Why it matters: The decision comes as U.S. election officials grow increasingly concerned over voter intimidation and potential voter disruptions, putting battleground states on heightened alert.
Pelosi: Retirement plans will be impacted by attack on husband
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a new interview with CNN that the recent attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to retire. Why it matters: The attack of Paul Pelosi at the couple's San Francisco home in late October has increased alarm about Congress members' personal security amid a broader rise in threats against prominent political figures.
Goldman Sachs economist says soft landing is possible
In a new note from Goldman Sachs, chief economist Jan Hatzius puts the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. over the next 12 months at 35% — far below some of the more dire predictions circulating. Why it matters: While surging inflation makes the economy feel terrible and...
Apple squeezed by COVID lockdowns in China
Wait times for Apple's newest iPhone 14 Pro models are getting longer as new COVID lockdowns in China hamper production. Why it matters: The latest Pro models are the priciest of the iPhones — the single most important device to one of the most profitable companies in the world.
Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
Russian disinformation campaigns again targeting midterms: Report
Researchers at several cybersecurity firms have discovered influence campaigns propelled by Russian bots and trolls that are targeting the upcoming 2022 midterms, the New York Times reported Sunday. Why it matters: The reporting offers yet another look at how Russian disinformation networks are targeting midterms races, days after social media...
Possible interference from Beijing looms over elections
Democratic countries are sounding the alarm about Chinese government efforts to illicitly influence their elections. The big picture: Governments, including Russia and the U.S., have long-documented histories of interfering with or attempting to influence the elections of other countries. Recent campaigns indicate that China is now getting into the game as well.
Maxwell Frost becomes the first Gen Zer elected to Congress
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, became the first member of Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — elected to Congress after defeating Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida's solidly blue 10th Congressional District. Why it matters: Frost, after being sworn in, will be the sole...
What to expect when your tech firm is downsizing
As Silicon Valley and the broader tech industry face a season of layoffs, workers are unprepared for the ordeal and management has little experience with the wrenching process. Driving the news: Meta is expected to announce large-scale job cuts as soon as Wednesday, the first ever in its history. That...
‘Significant’ moves on climate disaster funds lift Cop27 hopes
Small but symbolic moves at summit where finance is critical include new loss and damage money and debt relief
Initiative 82 passes, upending how D.C.’s tipped workers get paid
D.C.’s restaurant servers and other tipped workers will see the way they get paid shift in a profound way now that voters have passed Initiative 82, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: I82’s passage raises the minimum wage for tipped workers. Opponents say it’ll lead to an increase...
Crypto exchange Binance to acquire rival FTX
Binance has signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX.com, the exchange associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, according to tweets from CEOs of both companies. Why it matters: Binance is the largest exchange by volume in the world. FTX is the fourth largest. It's acquiring a fast-growing rival amidst a wider downturn in the crypto market.
