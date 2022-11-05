Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis-Brazil's Lula hopes to unite rainforest nations, tap funding at COP27
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new alliance of rainforest nations - sought by Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - could be key to unlocking conservation funding and bolstering a flagging global forest pact at the COP27 climate summit, environmentalists say.
Close Putin ally admits to interfering in U.S. elections
Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and businessman, admitted in remarks on Monday that he had previously interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so in the future. Why it matters: The comments are an about-face for Prigozhin, who has spent years denying accusations of being involved in election...
UN chief: It is either a "climate change solidarity pact" or a "suicide pact"
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for a "climate solidarity pact" between rich and poor nations to limit the severity of global warming in a COP27 speech. Why it matters: Guterres places a high priority on tackling climate change, and the proposal emphasizes the rapidly closing window to limit...
Europe takes a stand on extradition to China
The European Court of Human Rights blocked a man's extradition to China last month in a landmark case that could make any future extraditions from Europe to China extremely unlikely, rights activists and lawyers say. Why it matters: The ruling will stymie the Chinese Communist Party's major push in recent...
‘Significant’ moves on climate disaster funds lift Cop27 hopes
Small but symbolic moves at summit where finance is critical include new loss and damage money and debt relief
Possible interference from Beijing looms over elections
Democratic countries are sounding the alarm about Chinese government efforts to illicitly influence their elections. The big picture: Governments, including Russia and the U.S., have long-documented histories of interfering with or attempting to influence the elections of other countries. Recent campaigns indicate that China is now getting into the game as well.
Russian disinformation campaigns again targeting midterms: Report
Researchers at several cybersecurity firms have discovered influence campaigns propelled by Russian bots and trolls that are targeting the upcoming 2022 midterms, the New York Times reported Sunday. Why it matters: The reporting offers yet another look at how Russian disinformation networks are targeting midterms races, days after social media...
Apple squeezed by COVID lockdowns in China
Wait times for Apple's newest iPhone 14 Pro models are getting longer as new COVID lockdowns in China hamper production. Why it matters: The latest Pro models are the priciest of the iPhones — the single most important device to one of the most profitable companies in the world.
FTX’s U.S. subsidiary says it’s not impacted by liquidity crunch
The US-based subsidiary of embattled crypto exchange FTX.com tells Axios it “continues to operate normally.”. Why it matters: Its parent company’s announcement Tuesday morning that it agreed to sell to to rival Binance amid a liquidity crunch raised questions about the fate of U.S. customers. What they're saying:...
Goldman Sachs economist says soft landing is possible
In a new note from Goldman Sachs, chief economist Jan Hatzius puts the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. over the next 12 months at 35% — far below some of the more dire predictions circulating. Why it matters: While surging inflation makes the economy feel terrible and...
Podcast probes Messi's rise as he embarks on last World Cup
The story of fútbol superstar Lionel Messi and the complicated relationship he and many migrants have with their home countries are the subjects of NPR’s first dual language podcast. The big picture: "The Last Cup/La última copa" comes as Latinos storytellers are increasingly getting space to tell their...
Former Trump ally Tom Barrack and associate acquitted of foreign lobbying charges
CNN — Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, was acquitted on all federal foreign lobbying charges at a courthouse in Brooklyn on Friday. The acquittal is a defeat for the Justice Department, which in recent years has launched a crackdown on individuals for undisclosed contacts with foreign governments because of potential national security risks.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0