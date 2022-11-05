Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Grand Rapids volleyball scores: Regional finals next for Tuesday’s winners
Six Grand Rapids area volleyball teams have advanced in the state tournament. Check out who won regional semifinal matches Tuesday night and what’s next.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area volleyball matchups and schedules for regional tournaments
MUSKEGON – Seven local volleyball teams will be competing for regional championships this week as the journey to Battle Creek continues to intensify. Below is a look at the Muskegon-area volleyball teams who claimed district championships last week along with their upcoming schedule for the regional round of competition.
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals
Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
MLive.com
Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach
PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
MLive.com
12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals
KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
MLive.com
Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB
KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
MLive.com
Lawyer claims Michigan player started postgame tunnel incident with Michigan State
A lawyer representing a suspended Michigan State football player alleges a Michigan player started one of the Oct. 29 postgame altercations in the tunnel. David Diamond, a California-based attorney who spoke with MLive on Tuesday afternoon, said the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head down as if he was going to “charge” at Michigan State players in the tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 in a heated rivalry game.
This Michigan City Was Named Best Beer City in America
When it comes to the best breweries, brewpubs, and beer festivals across the country there is only one city that is truly the best of the best. That city is of course right here in the great state of Michigan. Grand Rapids, Michigan has been named "Beer City USA."...again. Grand...
MLive.com
How Michigan has outscored its last four opponents 100-3 in the second half
ANN ARBOR -- On a college football Saturday that saw the Nos. 1, 4, and 6 teams lose, fifth-ranked Michigan trailed at halftime against Rutgers. No sweat for the Wolverines. They outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the second half to win 52-17 and remain undefeated. This wasn’t a desperate surge from...
MLive.com
Even with key losses, so many new faces, Michigan basketball can dream big
ANN ARBOR -- Can a team lose four of its five starters, including two NBA draft picks and another who leads the program in career wins, and improve?. The Michigan men’s basketball team is about to find out. On paper, the departure of talent and production is concerning. Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State honoring pair of former Spartans with uniform patch during 2022-23 season
Michigan State basketball will open up its first game of the 2022-23 season by hosting Northern Arizona Monday night. The Spartans will be sporting a new patch all season to honor late MSU standouts Stan Washington and Adreian Payne. The patch will feature No. 5 and No. 24 on either side of the Sparty logo, the jersey number of the former stars.
