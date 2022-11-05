ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 Round 3 playoff football matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan high school football teams claimed their first piece of playoff hardware in last week’s 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championships, but there are bigger things at stake for those fortunate enough to still be holding practices. Round 3 of the prep football postseason...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area volleyball matchups and schedules for regional tournaments

MUSKEGON – Seven local volleyball teams will be competing for regional championships this week as the journey to Battle Creek continues to intensify. Below is a look at the Muskegon-area volleyball teams who claimed district championships last week along with their upcoming schedule for the regional round of competition.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area football matchups and schedules for regional finals

Zeeland West football defeats Muskegon 38-36 MUSKEGON – Three high school football teams from the Muskegon area moved one step closer to their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy this past weekend, as Muskegon, Whitehall and Oakridge celebrated district championships. Those same teams will get back to work...
ZEELAND, MI
MLive.com

Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach

PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

12 Kalamazoo-area runners earn all-state honors at 2022 cross country finals

KALAMAZOO, MI – More than 2,000 runners wrapped up their high school cross country seasons Saturday at Michigan International Speedway for the 2022 state meet. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph produced some challenging conditions, but 12 Kalamazoo-area runners persevered to claim all-state honors by placing in the top 30 of their respective races.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB

KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Lawyer claims Michigan player started postgame tunnel incident with Michigan State

A lawyer representing a suspended Michigan State football player alleges a Michigan player started one of the Oct. 29 postgame altercations in the tunnel. David Diamond, a California-based attorney who spoke with MLive on Tuesday afternoon, said the Michigan player put his helmet on and his head down as if he was going to “charge” at Michigan State players in the tunnel after the Wolverines won 29-7 in a heated rivalry game.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy