Bleacher Report
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season
The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end. The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season. The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Mocked by NFL Fans for 3 INT, Struggling in Packers' Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous game Sunday thanks to three red-zone interceptions en route to a 15-9 road loss to the two-win Detroit Lions at Ford Field. All three picks were back-breakers. On 1st-and-goal at the Detroit 5-yard line in the first quarter, Rodgers threw a...
Bleacher Report
Colts Legend Jeff Saturday Named Interim HC After Frank Reich's Firing
The Indianapolis Colts named former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach Monday. This comes after the team fired head coach Frank Reich, who had led the Colts to a 3-5-1 record this season. Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Colts, making 197 appearances, and finished his career with...
Bleacher Report
Frank Reich Fired: Is It a Full Rebuild or a Quick Fix for the Indianapolis Colts?
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a fresh start after firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday. The move came on the heels of the team’s embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. With Reich’s dismissal, the Colts have a myriad of questions to answer about...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Trolls Colts, Puts GM Chris Ballard on Hot Seat After Frank Reich Firing
The buck in Indianapolis has finally stopped with Frank Reich. The Colts fired their head coach Monday following a ghastly offensive showing in Week 9's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Indianapolis managed just 121 total yards of offense and scored more points for the Patriots (six) than it did for itself.
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. According to Rapoport, the Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline but didn't find any suitors. The move doesn't come as a major shock, as the former first-round...
Bleacher Report
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary's Knee Injury During Lions Loss Diagnosed as Torn ACL
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN first reported the "initial belief" was Gary suffered a torn ACL. Rapoport and Fowler both report that Gary will undergo an MRI...
Bleacher Report
AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury
The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 10: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cole Kmet Highlight Pickups to Know
With four teams on bye in Week 10, down from Week 9's six, Wednesday's waiver wire shouldn't be quite as busy as the last. Still, there are already some names worth adding to your watchlist before Monday Night Football. Among players rostered in under 33 percent of fantasy leagues, per...
Bleacher Report
Jeff Saturday's Hire as Colts HC Ripped by Execs: 'Never Seen Anything Like It'
NFL executives are just as perplexed as fans about the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. “Never seen anything like it,” an executive told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “Will never see anything like it again.”. Indianapolis hired Saturday, a longtime former Colts...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young 'Only Player' on Alabama Offense with NFL Draft Round 1 Grade, GM Says
Your eyes may not be deceiving you if you think the Alabama offense is noticeably below the standard it has set in recent years. ESPN's Matt Miller spoke with an NFL general manager who said Crimson Tide star Bryce Young is "the only player on that offense with a Round 1 grade."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds
The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Bleacher Report
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Discusses Possibly Joining Jeff Saturday's Colts Coaching Staff
Dan Orlovsky didn't rule out the idea of joining now-former ESPN colleague Jeff Saturday on the Indianapolis Colts' coaching staff. The Colts shocked the NFL world when they announced Saturday will be their interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich. Orlovsky said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show...
Bleacher Report
Fritz Pollard Alliance Questions Rooney Rule After Colts Hire Saturday as Interim HC
Fritz Pollard Alliance executive director Rod Graves questioned the impact of the Rooney Rule after the Indianapolis Colts' selection of Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson provided a statement from Graves on Monday:. The FPA was formed in 2003 to "champion diversity" in the NFL...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Concussion Drug Companies Backed by Brett Favre Overstated Product Benefits
Two drug companies supported by Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre "overstated their NFL connections and exaggerated the known effectiveness of their drugs during efforts to raise money," according to ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada. Prevacus and PresolMD were working on a nasal spray and cream they claimed could be used for...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?
When Week 9 began with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles dispatching the one-win Houston Texans, it looked like a good week for chalk. Whether it was the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings in Washington or the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Tennessee Titans, multiple favorites were given all they could handle from underdog opponents this week.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'
The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."
Bleacher Report
Vanderbilt DB Coach Dan Jackson Taking 'Step Back' After Post Defending Kanye West
Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will be away from the football team while the university conducts an internal review of a recent post Jackson made on Facebook in support of rapper Kanye West. According to ESPN, Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said the following about the situation:. "It is...
