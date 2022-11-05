ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Frank Reich Fired as Colts HC amid 3-5-1 Record in 2022 Season

The Frank Reich era in Indianapolis has come to an end. The Colts fired the 60-year-old on Monday following a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9, dropping the team to 3-5-1 on the season. The decision doesn't come as a surprise with the Colts playing some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Raiders Rumors: Johnathan Abram Cut by LV After Being Shopped at Trade Deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly releasing safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. According to Rapoport, the Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline but didn't find any suitors. The move doesn't come as a major shock, as the former first-round...
Bleacher Report

AJ Dillon, Best RB Waiver-Wire, Trade Targets After Aaron Jones' Injury

The Green Bay Packers and fantasy football players relying on Aaron Jones as their primary running back both might be in store for some unfortunate news. The running back suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported he "had a very noticeable limp and grimace in the locker room postgame."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 10: Wan'Dale Robinson, Cole Kmet Highlight Pickups to Know

With four teams on bye in Week 10, down from Week 9's six, Wednesday's waiver wire shouldn't be quite as busy as the last. Still, there are already some names worth adding to your watchlist before Monday Night Football. Among players rostered in under 33 percent of fantasy leagues, per...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Terrace Marshall Jr. and More Sleeper Adds

The 2022 fantasy football season is quickly barreling toward a close, but it may not be too late to save your campaign with some smart waiver-wire pickups. Whether you are in the middle of the pack or trying to make a late surge up the standings and into the playoffs, it’s critically important to maximize the use of your waiver claims at this time of year. Even with a rash of injuries to some notable fantasy players, there aren’t many startable talents available in most leagues.
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 10?

When Week 9 began with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles dispatching the one-win Houston Texans, it looked like a good week for chalk. Whether it was the Miami Dolphins in Chicago, the Minnesota Vikings in Washington or the Kansas City Chiefs at home against the Tennessee Titans, multiple favorites were given all they could handle from underdog opponents this week.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'

The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy