Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putin's chef," admits interference in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in the war in Ukraine, admitted bluntly on Monday to interfering in U.S. elections. "Gentlemen, we interfered, we are interfering, and we will interfere," declared Prigozhin in a statement quoted by his company, Concord. The...
Guy Fawkes Day, Armistice Day have lessons for modern America
While Tuesday's elections will understandably consume Wednesday's attention, it's also worth looking at two November holidays that are eerily relevant to current American politics and the war in Ukraine.
Brittney Griner being moved to Russian penal colony, her lawyers say
Russia is moving detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to a penal colony, her lawyers said Wednesday, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House. Griner, convicted for possession of a small quantity of cannabis oil and given a nine-year prison sentence, was transferred out of a detention center on Nov. 4, her legal team said.
Jailed Egypt activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah's "life at acute risk" as he rejects food, water during COP27
The head of the United Nations human rights office called on Tuesday for the immediate release of prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who has been refusing all food and water since the start of the COP27 climate conference on Sunday. Alaa "is in great danger," Volker Türk said, according to...
Iran's defiant protesters face mounted police as death toll from crackdown tops 300
Iran has deployed mounted police in a bid to contain more than seven weeks of protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, according to videos posted online. The clerical state has been rocked by a protest movement that erupted when Amini, 22, died after her arrest for allegedly breaking Iran's strict hijab dress rules for women.
President Biden reminds Americans "democracy is on the ballot"
President Biden has a message for Americans heading to the polls: "Democracy is on the ballot." CBS News Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the elections and the president's efforts to garner more votes for Democrats.
North Korea says recent missile tests were just practice for "mercilessly" hitting South Korean and U.S. targets
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea's military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's announcement underscored leader...
