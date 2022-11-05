ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner being moved to Russian penal colony, her lawyers say

Russia is moving detained U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to a penal colony, her lawyers said Wednesday, drawing a sharp rebuke from the White House. Griner, convicted for possession of a small quantity of cannabis oil and given a nine-year prison sentence, was transferred out of a detention center on Nov. 4, her legal team said.
CBS News

CBS News

569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy