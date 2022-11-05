Milton tops Lambert for its fifth straight region crown

SUWANEE, GEORGIA – Region championships are hard to win.

That statement proved to be both true and false Friday night when Milton faced off against Lambert for the rights to the Region 6-AAAAAA championship. A win for the Eagles would give them their fifth straight region title while. A win for Lambert would be their first since 2016.

Looking to make it five in a row, Milton did just that with a 31-21 victory over the Longhorns to give them a No. 1 seed out of Region 6 in the upcoming Class AAAAAAA state tournament. The loss marks the first of the season for the Longhorns, who entered play with a perfect 9-0 record, the best start in program history.

First-year head coach Ben Reaves said after the game that it was a great feeling to prove all the doubters wrong that said they wouldn’t be good enough to compete for a fifth straight region title in 2022.

The Eagles lost in the state championship last season and graduated a plethora of talent.

“There were a lot of (doubters) out there,” Reaves said. “A lot of people who said we couldn’t win it this year. And we just proved a lot of people wrong.”

The first half featured just one touchdown a piece for the two heavyweights.

Milton got on the board first with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Luke Nickel to Marc Essley in the first quarter and Lambert tied the game up in the second quarter on an 8-yard run from James Tyre.

Early in the third quarter, Milton’s Jacorey Stewart intercepted a pass attempt by Tyre.

The Eagles went on to score on a quick 4-play, 54-yard drive that was capped by a Robert Billings 4-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a 42-yard pass from Nickel to Debron Gatling and gave Milton a 14-7 lead with 9:38 left in the third quarter.

Lambert answered back, however, and scored on a 50-yard touchdown run by Cam Bland to knot the game at 14-all with 7:13 left in the quarter.

The game didn’t stay tied for long, though after Nickel and the Milton offense got the ball back and promptly went down the field and scored again, this time on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Gatling.

Leading 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter, the Eagles extended their lead to 24-14 with a short field goal, but watched their lead get trimmed to three points, 24-21 when Lambert’s Christian Smith caught a 49-yard pass from Tyre for a touchdown.

Milton led just 24-21 with 4:11 left, but put the game on ice when running back Scott Moskowitz raced for a 64-yard touchdown with just under two minutes remaining in the game. The score gave Milton a 10-point lead, 31-21, which held for the final two minutes.

Reaves, who spent the past five seasons at Milton as the team’s offensive coordinator, said this region championship is his favorite for several reasons.

“This is my favorite one,” Reaves said. “I owe a lot to those coaches before me who made this program what it is and I do feel like I owed it to them to hold the line. A lot of people said we didn’t have the athletes and we did lose a lot of last year’s team. But this team has a lot of great players and to be honest it kind of ticked us off.”

Both the Eagles and Longhorns will now gear up for the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs that begin next Saturday. Both teams will host a first-round playoff game with their opponents TBD.