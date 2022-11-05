Read full article on original website
Related
ottumwaradio.com
General Election Summary: Two New Wapello County Supervisors Elected; Westrich, Wilz Win
The aftermath of the General Election has resulted in two new Wapello County Supervisors being elected. Four candidates vied for two open seats and Republicans Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler were the top vote-getters with 5,532 and 5,368 respectively. Incumbent Democrat Jerry Parker was third with 3,991 votes. Democrat Connie Hammersley-Wilson finished with 3,259.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Announces Veteran’s Day Closings
The city of Ottumwa announced Veteran’s Day closings. Friday, November 11 is the state and federal holiday to observe Veterans Day. City trash and recycling collection customers whose collection day is Friday will be picked up on Thursday, November 10, 2022. All yard waste, bulky items, and Country trash and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
ottumwaradio.com
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: EBF Volleyball
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the EBF Volleyball squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last week, the Rockets defeated West Burlington in straight...
ottumwaradio.com
KKSI Athlete of the Week: Jack Clarahan, Sigourney-Keota Football
Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Sigourney-Keota football player Jack Clarahan, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. Clarahan, a senior, led the Cobras with 15 tackles as Sigourney-Keota staged a goal-line stand in overtime to beat...
Comments / 0