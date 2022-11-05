The aftermath of the General Election has resulted in two new Wapello County Supervisors being elected. Four candidates vied for two open seats and Republicans Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler were the top vote-getters with 5,532 and 5,368 respectively. Incumbent Democrat Jerry Parker was third with 3,991 votes. Democrat Connie Hammersley-Wilson finished with 3,259.

WAPELLO COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO