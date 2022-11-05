FORECAST: On and off showers in store for Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

There will be a threat of rain in the Carolinas over the weekend.

There will be an occasional shower Saturday and Sunday with soggy conditions in the morning.

Rain will be light and will not turn into anything severe.

Despite rainy conditions, temperatures will remain in the mid-70s.

Mostly clear skies will be back starting Monday with temperatures in the 70′s.

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday.