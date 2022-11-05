FORECAST: On and off showers in store for Saturday
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- There will be a threat of rain in the Carolinas over the weekend.
- There will be an occasional shower Saturday and Sunday with soggy conditions in the morning.
- Rain will be light and will not turn into anything severe.
- Despite rainy conditions, temperatures will remain in the mid-70s.
- Mostly clear skies will be back starting Monday with temperatures in the 70′s.
- Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday.
Comments / 0