University Park, TX

247Sports

What HFB is hearing on a top target for TCU

TCU has raced out to a 9-0 record and No. 4 ranking this season and have become the talk of the nation in college football. Not surprisingly, they’ve also become the talk in recruiting circles as they are trying to build a top 20 or even possibly a top 15 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.
FORT WORTH, TX

