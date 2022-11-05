Read full article on original website
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool sunshine to begin the week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clear skies tonight will allow lows in the upper 40s. Monday will be sunny with highs approaching 60. Under partly cloudy skies on election day, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s, but we stay dry. By Wednesday, we’re back in the mid...
Major winter storm to bring snow, ice, blizzard conditions to northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of a significant winter storm in the northern Plains that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana starting Wednesday night.
Soaked in sunshine: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for November 7, 2022
Our stretch of gorgeous weather continues today. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022.
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
PHOTOS: High winds cause damage across Chicagoland
ELK GROVE, Ill. — Strong winds caused damage, outages and flight delays and cancellations across Northern Illinois Saturday. In Elk Grove, strong winds pulled the roof off of Willow Crossing Apartments, leading to dozens of people being evacuated from the building. Elsewhere across Chicagoland, power poles came down and trees were uprooted onto cars because […]
Election Results from Northeast Ohio
Click here for results from your county and statewide
Temps hit records in parts of Northeast Ohio Saturday
It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!
Colder Temperatures are Heading Towards West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board […]
Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Northeast Ohio turns red under Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse
A total lunar eclipse happened early Tuesday morning and it was the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025!
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
