knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Cool sunshine to begin the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clear skies tonight will allow lows in the upper 40s. Monday will be sunny with highs approaching 60. Under partly cloudy skies on election day, we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 50s, but we stay dry. By Wednesday, we’re back in the mid...
cleveland19.com

Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
WGN News

PHOTOS: High winds cause damage across Chicagoland

ELK GROVE, Ill. — Strong winds caused damage, outages and flight delays and cancellations across Northern Illinois Saturday. In Elk Grove, strong winds pulled the roof off of Willow Crossing Apartments, leading to dozens of people being evacuated from the building. Elsewhere across Chicagoland, power poles came down and trees were uprooted onto cars because […]
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm, high wind warnings and weather advisories declared for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, a winter weather advisory and a winter storm warning for East Idaho. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring wind, rain and heavy snow to the area beginning Friday and lasting through Saturday. Winds will be breezy Friday but will increase dramatically with the arrival of a cold front on Saturday. The National Weather Service says this system will...
MONTPELIER, ID
wfft.com

Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
INDIANA STATE
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
CBS San Francisco

Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
CALIFORNIA STATE

