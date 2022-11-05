Florida vs. Texas A&M: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know ahead of Florida vs. Texas A&M.

The 2022 season has been, mostly, one to forget for both the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies.

For significantly different reasons.

The Gators, under first-year head coach Billy Napier, sit at the .500 mark entering the final third of the campaign. While the on-field results have led to the displeasure of the UF fanbase, they're understandable for the first season of the program's new era and there have been flashes of promise for the future along the way.

The Aggies, aside from the Week 9 debut of freshman quarterback Conner Weigman , have offered nothing of the sort to the Texas A&M faithful.

Texas A&M sits at a miserable 3-5 record and in last place in the SEC West, despite having secured the highest-ranked recruiting class of all time less than 12 months ago and being in the fifth year of former national champion head coach Jimbo Fisher's tenure as with the program.

These two underwhelming squads will face off today in College Station, with the Gators entering just their second true road game both of the season and under Napier.

You can find everything you need to know about Florida vs. Texas A&M below.

Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC)

Where : Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When : Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. ET

Watch : ESPN | fuboTV ( start your free trial )

Weather : 61° and sunny with a one percent chance of rain at kickoff, per Weather.com .

Radio : Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 108 or 192

Odds : Florida is a three-point underdog against Texas A&M, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series history : Texas A&M leads, 3-2. The Aggies defeated the Gators by a score of 41-38 when the programs last met during the 2020 season.

Need last-minute tickets? Purchase them via SI Tickets here .

Important stories

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .