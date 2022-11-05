ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ANIK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.29 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates (Revised)

OCUL - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

ATIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Immunovant's (IMVT) Q2 Earnings In Line, Batoclimab in Focus

IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 41 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago fiscal quarter, management had reported a loss of 35 cents. Currently, IMVT does not have any...
Zacks.com

ICF International (ICFI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y

ICFI - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3, as ICFI’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.790 billion (prior view: $1.760-$1.820 billion). The midpoint ($1.775 billion) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.78 billion.
Zacks.com

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

LCID - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

CVNA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.67 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.02. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Murphy USA (MUSA) Shares Jump Since Easy Q3 Earnings Beat

MUSA - Free Report) has gained 6.1% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Oct 26. The company managed to comfortably beat top and bottom-line estimates. Murphy USA announced third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $9.28, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of $3.98. The outperformance could be attributed to a rise in the retail gasoline price and a higher retail margin of 37.6 cents per gallon, up 41.4% year over year.
Zacks.com

ChromaDex (CDXC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

CDXC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

AEVA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

HCI Group (HCI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

HCI Group (. HCI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $5.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6.04. This compares to loss of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com

Why Is Encompass Health (EHC) Up 7.5% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?

EHC - Free Report) shares rose 7.5% since it reported earnings on Oct 26, 2022. Even though it reported weak third-quarter earnings, investors might have been optimistic about its higher revenue guidance. The streamlined business’ cash flow generation guidance, despite multiple headwinds, seems impressive. Its long-term view for business growth...
Zacks.com

Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Canadian Pacific & Equinix

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com

Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

EOLS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Mark, Sales Dip Y/Y

HAIN - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while earnings met the same. Both the top and the bottom line fell from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. However, management reaffirmed its view for fiscal 2023. Shares of this manufacturer, marketer,...
Zacks.com

Permian Resources (PR) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

PR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.65%. A...
Zacks.com

Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

PRCH - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

AVEO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ATO - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The natural gas distribution company reported an average surprise of 1.54% in the last four quarters. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

