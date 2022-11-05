ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Macaque on a Drinking Spree Hits Pubs in India; Scientists Say, "Not the First Time"

In India, several pubs were visited by a macaque rhesus monkey who was on a drinking spree. Scientists claim that this is not the first instance of monkeys being observed drinking. The ape has been observed stealing and downing alcohol bottles in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the monkey...
Solar Storm Alert: Gigantic Solar Flare Hits Earth, Causing Radio Blackouts in Australia and New Zealand

A solar flare, which erupted from a sunspot in recent days struck Earth and caused radio blackouts in Australia and New Zealand, according to reports on Tuesday, November 8. The geomagnetic storm from the flare apparently disrupted our planet's radio signals and satellite communications, leading to the reported blackouts, which were not the first occurrence this year.
How Rogue Waves Form, the Likelihood of a Ship Encountering Them While Navigating the Rough Waters of Intense Storms

The eastern Mediterranean Sea, a large basin surrounded by ancient cultural sites, is also a hotspot for climatology. However, when it comes to understanding the extreme sea states that produce massive and potentially catastrophic waves, the region has received comparatively little attention. Understanding rogue waves of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Stormy Weather Disrupts Vehicles and Train Services in the Southeast UK

Southeast England is struck by floodwaters due to heavy rain caused by a storm weather, which forecasts indicate may continue throughout the rest of the week. During this period, widespread disruption of travel and inundated establishments are possible, as warned by UK weather authorities. UK Stormy Weather. Britons as of...
Analytical Techniques Reveal the Biological Origins of the 3.48 Billion-year-Old Dresser Formation on the Oldest Stromatolites

Because non-biological processes can produce relatively similar structures, and because such fossils have frequently been subjected to advanced alteration and metamorphism, the earliest morphological traces of life on Earth are frequently highly contentious. Stromatolites, layered organo-sedimentary structures that reflect complex interactions between microbial communities and their environment, have long been...

