Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
Health officials predict tough flu season, urge early flu shots

BOSTON – Public health officials in Massachusetts are urging residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines, amid a recent uptick in pediatric hospital admissions. Higher flu activity compared to previous years is expected this winter based on the tough flu season that the southern hemisphere just experienced, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Health officials are keeping their eye on how the simultaneous circulation of both COVID-19 and the flu will affect the healthcare system.
MA Residents: Be Careful When Driving Our State Highways

Sometimes I feel like driving can be a real task at hand as my days growing up in the ol' hometown of New York City were free of this obligation where I would either walk, take the bus or subway towards my intended destination. Moving up north, a car proves to be a necessity, but you have to realize that some other drivers you encounter are just plain CRAZY with a capital C.
Investigators say alcohol delivered to underage college students

BOSTON — Investigators said they found DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to underage college students in the Boston area this past weekend. According to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) and Operation Safe Campus, most students who got caught drinking underage were 19 years old. ABCC...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?

There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
