Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Massachusetts SNAP Benefits Increase In Response To Inflation
The roughly 600,000 households in Massachusetts that participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), once referred to as food stamps, are seeing an increase in their benefits. The boost is in response to the decades-high inflation rate that has driven the cost of food, energy, clothing and more through...
$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit
BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
nepm.org
Thousands of Massachusetts families claim their SNAP benefits have been stolen
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's administration faces a new class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of thousands of Massachusetts families, who allege that their critical food assistance dollars were stolen and that they cannot get replacement aid from the state. The Massachusetts Law Reform Institute filed the suit, which lists Christina Santiago...
Here’s What A Red ‘X’ On A Massachusetts Home Or Building Means
Driving around Massachusetts over the years, every once in awhile I would come across a home or a building that looked dilapidated or at least vacant that displayed a red on white "X" or a white on red "X", and I never understood what that meant. I just assumed that...
2 of the Top 3 Places Massachusetts People Move to the Most Aren’t Even in New England
People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona saw thousands migrate to warmer weather, but a few places...
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
bunewsservice.com
Health officials predict tough flu season, urge early flu shots
BOSTON – Public health officials in Massachusetts are urging residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines, amid a recent uptick in pediatric hospital admissions. Higher flu activity compared to previous years is expected this winter based on the tough flu season that the southern hemisphere just experienced, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Health officials are keeping their eye on how the simultaneous circulation of both COVID-19 and the flu will affect the healthcare system.
MA Residents: Be Careful When Driving Our State Highways
Sometimes I feel like driving can be a real task at hand as my days growing up in the ol' hometown of New York City were free of this obligation where I would either walk, take the bus or subway towards my intended destination. Moving up north, a car proves to be a necessity, but you have to realize that some other drivers you encounter are just plain CRAZY with a capital C.
Powerball: $1 million, 9 $50,000 winners in Mass.; here’s where they were sold
There was one Powerball winner for $1 million and nine $50,000 winners in Massachusetts Tuesday. The Powerball drawing for a $2.04 billion jackpot was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and delayed to Tuesday morning. Powerball’s website has a complete list of which states had winners for the largest jackpot drawing...
Rebate program available to Massachusetts residents to help install heat pumps, an environmentally friendly way to heat your home
The Biden Administration announced new financial support programs to help households install heat pumps, and lower the cost of heating their home.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Multiple Mass. students sick after eating undercooked chicken nuggets, officials say
Students at a Massachusetts school have been getting sick due to undercooked chicken nuggets, officials said Friday. The first incident at Nissitissit Middle School in Pepperell happened on Oct. 27 when about 15 students received undercooked chicken nuggets with their lunch, according to Superintendent Brad Morgan.
thelocalne.ws
Investigators say alcohol delivered to underage college students
BOSTON — Investigators said they found DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers delivering alcohol to underage college students in the Boston area this past weekend. According to the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) and Operation Safe Campus, most students who got caught drinking underage were 19 years old. ABCC...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
theyankeexpress.com
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Christine and Jason Schadler, shown here with their children and dog, started Affordable Junk Removal in 2005. Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
53-Year-Old Massachusetts Man Found Dead During New Hampshire Hunting Trip
A 53-year-old Massachusetts man was found dead while on a hunting trip in Northern New Hampshire, authorities said. New Hampshire Fish & Game officers responded to a call about a hunter who was found dead at the end of Coon Brook Bog Road in Pittsburgh around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
