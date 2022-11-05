Eddie Jackson calls for ref accountability after PI call originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense needed a stop, and they needed it badly. They’d struggled all day, but the offense played great to keep the team in the ball game. On a 2nd-and-10 play from the Dolphins 18-yard line, Jaylen Waddle streaked down the field. The Bears were playing their landmark Cover 2 defense, and Eddie Jackson picked him up. Tua Tagovailoa heaved a jump ball and both Jackson and Waddle made plays on the ball. The ball was thrown high and bounced off Waddle’s hands, incomplete. The Bears defense was primed to finally get a stop to set up their offense with good field position. But then they weren’t.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO