Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Watch: Aaron Rodgers lost his mind on Packers sideline after brutal redzone turnover (Video)
Aaron Rodgers lost his cool on the sideline in Week 9 after a brutal red zone turnover kept the Packers out of the endzone. We’ve reached the point where saying the Green Bay Packers season hasn’t gone according to plan is a tremendous understatement. Coming into the season,...
Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa
It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
Bears' Eddie Jackson Calls for Ref Accontability After PI Flag
Eddie Jackson calls for ref accountability after PI call originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense needed a stop, and they needed it badly. They’d struggled all day, but the offense played great to keep the team in the ball game. On a 2nd-and-10 play from the Dolphins 18-yard line, Jaylen Waddle streaked down the field. The Bears were playing their landmark Cover 2 defense, and Eddie Jackson picked him up. Tua Tagovailoa heaved a jump ball and both Jackson and Waddle made plays on the ball. The ball was thrown high and bounced off Waddle’s hands, incomplete. The Bears defense was primed to finally get a stop to set up their offense with good field position. But then they weren’t.
Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry makes the most of his minutes against the Toronto Raptors
Chicago Bulls rookie guard Dalen Terry played a career-high 10 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Packers Offered Two Draft Picks for Bears' Receiver Chase Claypool
Packers offered two draft picks for Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers offered the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2023 second-round pick and a late-round pick for Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, according to ESPN. Despite the Packers offering more picks than the Bears, the Steelers...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in
Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?
It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
NFL Analysts Name Bears' Justin Fields Top Playmaker of the Week
NFL analysts name Fields top playmaker of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-NFL players Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark lost their breath on stage on First Take, as they dubbed the top three playmakers of Week 9 in the NFL. Who did they name their top playmaker...
Atlanta Falcons: One simple reason Desmond Ridder should start
Is Marcus Mariota playing well enough to start for the Atlanta Falcons? Well, you can argue either way, but even if he is playing well enough to start, that doesn’t mean that Desmond Ridder shouldn’t be given a chance. This team has won more games already than most...
Auburn football is a trap job? Wrong attitude. Nick Saban is slipping, you know? | Toppmeyer
All Auburn needs is one good football coach with a sizable ego. One coach who sees Auburn as a snoozing giant ready to ascend under his leadership, especially now that neighborhood bully Nick Saban is approaching retirement. ...
Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends
As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Watch Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 7 live online
Upton knew something wasn’t right about the chief’s son. Now she needs to prove he’s trafficking girls in Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 7. It would have been easy for many to dismiss Upton’s thoughts a couple of episodes ago. She was running herself into the ground trying to avoid her feelings about Halstead leaving. On top of that, she’d been hit over the head and knocked unconscious when she found a girl that was being trafficked.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Celtics odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 9
The Detroit Pistons will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight in the TD Garden. Detroit is coming off a win over the OKC Thunder, turning in one of their best defensive performances of the season in the second half. It will take more than one good...
Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category
The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
Former White Sox star Carlos Rodón officially opts out of Giants contract
SAN FRANCISCO -- There was nothing particularly interesting about the flyball that Justin Turner hit against the Giants in the fifth inning on July 21. It left the bat at just 75 mph, the result of an off-balance swing taken against a good curveball, and Luis González easily tracked it down to end the inning.
