Lewiston Choraleers holiday concert series includes performance during Christmas Walk
The Lewiston Choraleers will return after a two-year pandemic pause to present its annual holiday concert series at four area church sites. The series will include a performance on at St. Peter’s Church to coincide with the annual Lewiston Christmas Walk sponsored by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce.
Helicopter flying over Buffalo being used to film scenes for new movie
A helicopter flying over downtown Buffalo Tuesday afternoon is being used to film scenes for a new Mark Wahlberg movie.
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
East Side Avenues: Central Terminal
The final East Side Avenues’ video in the 2022 series spotlights Central Terminal Restoration Corporation board member Annie O’Neil-White, who discusses the rebirth of the structure, and its important relationship to the community. O’Neil-White started as a volunteer, who coordinated other volunteers for the East Side Festival in...
Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant
I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Done Deal: 207 Chandler
A Chandler Street property traded hands last week. Dominic Varallo paid $315,000 for a one-story, 14,300 sq.ft. building at 207 Chandler Street. Charles Lockwood and Paul Burket were the sellers. Varallo owns Spring Lake Winery on Rochester Road in Lockport. According to Business First, Varallo is considering rehabbing the building...
Beyer – Yates
Ashley Beyer and Tim Yates were united in marriage June 17, 2022 at Notting Hill Farm in South Wales, NY. The bride is the daughter of David and Linda Beyer of East Aurora. The groom is the son of Bill and Jean Yates of Churchville. The maid of honor was...
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Town Hall Meeting: Wrecking Jefferson
Often times, we simply take for granted the demise of commercial districts, without asking the important questions. But without questioning (and problem solving) the different actions (or inactions) that caused a neighborhood to buckle, it’s hard to figure out how to solve and reverse the problems at hand. On...
Section VI cross country champs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The boys and girls cross country teams from Orchard Park in Class A and Starpoint in Class B have won Section VI titles. Additional sectional champions were host Alden boys and East Aurora girls in Class C, along with Frewsburg boys and Clymer/Sherman/Panama girls in Class D. Sectional title teams will […]
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Shop 120+ Local Artisans & Small Businesses This Holiday Season at The Makers & Shakers Boozy Artisan Market
Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
