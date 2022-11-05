Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Our best and worst ‘Bold Predictions’ so far this season
On the day of Ohio State football games, Brett and Meredith alternate making Bold Predictions. On weeks that Brett writes the game preview, Meredith does Bold Predictions. When Meredith writes the game preview, Brett writes the Bold Predictions article. So far this season, Meredith has done Bold Predictions five times, while Brett has written Bold Predictions for four games.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Two offensive improvements we need to see as Ohio State gears up for TTUN
There are just 18 days until TTUN comes to the Horseshoe. In the meantime, the Buckeyes will play Indiana and Maryland, two games they really shouldn’t have any trouble winning. Therefore, it is crucial in these two weeks that they clean up the problems they’ve been having. There are a couple parts of the offensive game plan in particular that I believe need to be changed.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Jacy Sheldon
In the final edition of Land-Grant Holy Land player previews, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball leader is the focus. Guard Jacy Sheldon was a sought-after recruit coming out of Central Ohio, but Sheldon opted to stay close to home and reached a new level in her third season as a Buckeye. This season, Sheldon has more help, which could mean more freedom to lift the Scarlet & Gray further than they’ve been in years.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 14 Buckeyes stun No. 5 Volunteers 87-75 in women’s basketball season opener
The Ohio State Buckeyes began their 2022/23 season in a vastly different way than last year. Instead of a smaller conference opponent like Bucknell University, head coach Fred McGuff went the opposite direction, inviting the No. 4 ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus. In front of a home crowd, Ohio State overcame a tough two quarters plus of shooting to come back in a big way, beating the Volunteers 87-75.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Georgia includes Ohio State as a finalist
As Ohio State found themselves slotted in as the No. 2 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, they also secured some positive news on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the ball as a blue-chip pass rusher include the Buckeyes in his top group. Plus, one of the very best prospects in next years class could be back on campus later this month.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Who should be ranked higher— Ohio State or Michigan?
The rivalry has already arrived, yet Ohio State and Michigan don’t even play each other for three more weeks. After this week, Georgia is pretty much the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. As for the second and third best team — well, there’s been much debate to whether TTUN or Ohio State should be ranked higher.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State’s recent run game struggles continue against Northwestern
Heading to Illinois this time of year is never easy, and the Ohio State Buckeyes learned this in their 21-7 win over Northwestern. In conditions with 35 mile per hour winds and rain, the Buckeyes were forced to win on the ground this week, and once again did not look pleasant doing it.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Northwestern
Ohio State’s 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday was an ugly, uninspired performance, and, despite the weather making passing difficult, the game was still orders of magnitude tougher than it needed to be for the Buckeyes. I’m convinced at this point that Ohio State is one of the few teams in the nation that can beat Ohio State, and it worked pretty hard at that in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday. Thankfully, it came up short.
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Northwestern Rewind and Indiana Preview
While Ohio State’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern was one of the more aggravating wins by the Buckeyes in recent history, it was still a win. We can’t say we saw the game unfolding as it did, but then again when we recorded last week, we had no idea the game would be played in a hurricane. If we had known, we probably would still have predicted a lopsided win, but perhaps with one or two fewer touchdowns.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes clobber the Colonels 91-53 to begin the new season
The transfer portal action is over. The summer international trip is over. Speculating on how the freshmen will look is over. Wondering if Justice Sueing will ever actually play in a basketball game is over. The off-season is over, and so is the pre-season. We longer longer have to use our imaginations to guess how the 124th iteration of Ohio State men’s basketball will look — now we can use our eyes.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee
The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State played and won a football game this weekend
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Kaitlyn Costner
The start of the 2022-23 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball season is approaching. Up and down the roster, the Scarlet & Gray have a slightly different look than last year, when they made the Sweet Sixteen on top of winning a regular season Big Ten title. Part of that...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 40.5-point favorites over Indiana
It was incredibly ugly, but Ohio State managed to escape Evanston with a 21-7 win on Saturday in a game plagued by rain and heavy winds. While the Buckeyes played perhaps their worst football of the year thus far, things certainly could have been worse. At the end of the day, Ryan Day’s group advanced to 9-0, and avoided similar fates to that of Alabama, Illinois, and Clemson — all of whom lost outright this weekend as the favorite (double-digit favorites in terms of the Tide and the Illini). A win is a win, and Ohio State’s national title hopes are still very much alive despite a poor performance.
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: The Scott’s Tots game of the year
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Wind, rain, Northwestern defense stymie Ohio State
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs Robert Morris: Game preview and prediction
We are officially back. The Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes host Robert Morris on Monday night to start off their basketball season. The Buckeyes faced Chaminade in an exhibition game last Tuesday, winning easily 101-57. In the exhibition game, Tanner Holden lead the way for Ohio State with 25...
