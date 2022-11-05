ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Hogs eager to face former teammates against LSU

When Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) takes the field at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be staring across at a pair of familiar faces who have found a new home as former teammates Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks return to Fayetteville as LSU Tigers. Foucha played...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kalb.com

LSU win over Alabama loud enough to register on seismograph

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - LSU says the crowd during their recent win over Alabama in Tiger Stadium was so loud that you could have sworn it was an earthquake. And they’ve got the science to back that up. Two moments during the Nov. 5 game actually registered on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn

A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
EUGENE, OR
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn

Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

LSU fined $250K after fans storm field in Death Valley following dramatic overtime win over Alabama

Winning is expensive for LSU, and it has nothing to do with name, image and likeness. The SEC fined the school $250,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday's 32-31 win over Alabama in overtime. It was LSU's fourth offense under the rule that prevents fans from entering the playing surface of athletic events. The program was also fined $250,000 for violating the same SEC policy last month following a win over then-undefeated Ole Miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Auburn’s reconfigured coaching staff adapts after ‘bombshell’ week

Cadillac Williams looked over to his wife, Evan, and tried to recall the hours of respite he got this week. Sleep was an estranged friend to Williams and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff after the upheaval at the top of the program earlier in the week. Bryan Harsin was fired as head coach Monday, ousted after a subpar 21-game tenure, as were six other staff members, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Williams was tabbed as interim coach, and the rest of Auburn’s offensive assistants reshuffled and added to their roles during a makeshift week of preparation for the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State.
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy men’s hoops welcomes walk-ons

A trio of players joined the Troy Trojans men’s basketball team this offseason as walk-ons including DJ Jamerson, Remy Graham and Kamryn Mitchell. Mitchell is a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Dothan that played high school basketball at Houston Academy. The local star averaged 10 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a senior at Houston Academy, helping guide the Raiders to the Class 3A Final Four.
TROY, AL
