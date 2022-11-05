Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Hogs eager to face former teammates against LSU
When Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) takes the field at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on Saturday, the Razorbacks will be staring across at a pair of familiar faces who have found a new home as former teammates Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks return to Fayetteville as LSU Tigers. Foucha played...
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
kalb.com
LSU win over Alabama loud enough to register on seismograph
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - LSU says the crowd during their recent win over Alabama in Tiger Stadium was so loud that you could have sworn it was an earthquake. And they’ve got the science to back that up. Two moments during the Nov. 5 game actually registered on...
Why Terrion Arnold missed LSU; how Bryce Young feels after game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cornerback Terrion Arnold was not spotted during warmups inside Tiger Stadium and ultimately did not travel to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s road game at LSU. On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban explained why the redshirt freshman was absent. “He was sick,” said Saban to kick...
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Coaches Corner: Don't bet on Dan Lanning leaving Oregon for Auburn
A strange rumor popped up this weekend regarding mutual interest between the Auburn administration and Oregon first-year head coach Dan Lanning. The rumor has already been mostly debunked by 247Sports' AuburnUndercover site. However, it makes sense that Auburn would have an interest in Lanning. He has proven that he has the recruiting and coaching chops to immediately make a team a championship contender. And given his experience at Georgia, he has the SEC pedigree. But does this make sense for Lanning?
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
Isaiah Nichols and AJ Green want to turn Hogs' energy around
The Razorbacks will take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m. (CST)
Nick Saban: Alabama was not expecting LSU’s game-winning two-point attempt
On a field 100 yards long, it was a play from the three-yard line that ultimately decided Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU. In the first frame of overtime, LSU matched Alabama’s touchdown and then rolled the dice on a two-point conversion -- succeeding and sending Tiger Stadium in meltdown mode.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
LSU Hit with Hefty Fine for Storming the Field After Overtime Victory Against Bama
LSU has received a monstrous fine after storming the field following their overtime upset of Alabama.
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
CBS Sports
LSU fined $250K after fans storm field in Death Valley following dramatic overtime win over Alabama
Winning is expensive for LSU, and it has nothing to do with name, image and likeness. The SEC fined the school $250,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday's 32-31 win over Alabama in overtime. It was LSU's fourth offense under the rule that prevents fans from entering the playing surface of athletic events. The program was also fined $250,000 for violating the same SEC policy last month following a win over then-undefeated Ole Miss.
Auburn’s reconfigured coaching staff adapts after ‘bombshell’ week
Cadillac Williams looked over to his wife, Evan, and tried to recall the hours of respite he got this week. Sleep was an estranged friend to Williams and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff after the upheaval at the top of the program earlier in the week. Bryan Harsin was fired as head coach Monday, ousted after a subpar 21-game tenure, as were six other staff members, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Williams was tabbed as interim coach, and the rest of Auburn’s offensive assistants reshuffled and added to their roles during a makeshift week of preparation for the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State.
Troy Messenger
Troy men’s hoops welcomes walk-ons
A trio of players joined the Troy Trojans men’s basketball team this offseason as walk-ons including DJ Jamerson, Remy Graham and Kamryn Mitchell. Mitchell is a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Dothan that played high school basketball at Houston Academy. The local star averaged 10 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a senior at Houston Academy, helping guide the Raiders to the Class 3A Final Four.
Portal players of the week: LSU's defensive transfers | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, 247Sports' Grace Remington and Clint Brewster discuss LSU's defense in their upset over Alabama.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0