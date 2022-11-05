The College Football Selection Committee released its second rankings on Tuesday, and Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, after being No. 3 in the initial rankings last week. The Bulldogs, with a record of 9-0 on the season, are ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP polls heading into week 11. Ohio State, also 9-0 on the year, is No. 2 in the CFP rankings.

