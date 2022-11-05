ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 11

The College Football Selection Committee released its second rankings on Tuesday, and Georgia is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, after being No. 3 in the initial rankings last week. The Bulldogs, with a record of 9-0 on the season, are ranked No. 1 in both the Coaches and AP polls heading into week 11. Ohio State, also 9-0 on the year, is No. 2 in the CFP rankings.
ATHENS, GA
5 Takeaways: Scott Satterfield previews game against Clemson

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Saturday's game against Clemson at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. The Cardinals have won four in a row after beating Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest before whipping James Madison 34-10 on Saturday night. But now the Cardinals are back on the road for the first time since Oct. 8 and will play No. 12 Clemson (8-1, 6-0). The Tigers have won 38 straight games at Memorial Stadium.
CLEMSON, SC
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee

Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
ATHENS, GA
