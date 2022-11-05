Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes berserk and throws helmet amid Patrick Mahomes interception vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans as double digit favorites. That’s despite both teams entering the game at 5-2. Much of that has to do with the Titans having to start Malik Willis at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Titans are led by a hard-nosed head coach in Mike Vrabel. The team is no pushover and are showing just that on Sunday Night Football.
ClutchPoints
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans
In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.
Raiders make shocking decision on ex-first-rounder Johnathan Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from a former first-round pick. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have released fourth-year safety, Johnathan Abram. Abram had been a member of the Raiders secondary since he was drafted with the 27th overall pick in 2019. The former Mississippi State standout was meant to be […] The post Raiders make shocking decision on ex-first-rounder Johnathan Abram appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach
The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears
Multiple players who found new homes ahead of the NFL trade deadline made their debuts with their new teams in Week 9. Among them, Jeff Wilson Jr. featured for the Miami Dolphins in their road clash with the Chicago Bears. After joining the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, Wilson had little time […] The post Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady further cements his status as the greatest quarterback of all time after reaching a milestone that no other player in the history of the game has ever done before. Midway through the final quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a short […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton teases possibility of teaming up with Ravens star Lamar Jackson
If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he already has a quarterback in mind that he wants to pair up with: Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach hinted as much during his appearance on ManningCast, noting that he and Jackson could both become free agents. […] The post Sean Payton teases possibility of teaming up with Ravens star Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Final Darren Waller Week 9 update for Jaguars game isn’t good news for Derek Carr, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season hasn’t gone according to their offseason plans. After swinging for many key players in the offseason, the expectation was for their offense to blossom. With players like Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow being backed by Davante Adams, why wouldn’t it? Unfortunately, the Derek Carr-led offense hasn’t clicked at all […] The post Final Darren Waller Week 9 update for Jaguars game isn’t good news for Derek Carr, Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers enter their Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons seeking redemption. Two weeks ago, these teams squared off and gave football fans one of the most incredible finishes of the season. Panthers QB P.J. Walker hit D.J. Moore for what should have been a game-winning 62 yard touchdown with just 12 seconds left.
ClutchPoints
Aaron Rodgers reflects on 13 years with Mike McCarthy after ugly Packers divorce in 2018
It now feels like an eternity since Mike McCarthy served as the head coach for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. To be exact, it has been 13 long years since McCarthy parted ways with the Packers in a rather unceremonious manner. Now that it’s been over a decade, Rodgers had nothing but kind […] The post Aaron Rodgers reflects on 13 years with Mike McCarthy after ugly Packers divorce in 2018 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles star AJ Brown’s savage 3-word reaction to Titans WRs getting blanked vs. Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is apparently having a blast on Twitter Sunday night at the expense of his former team, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and regardless of the result, it’s clear that Malik Willis and Tennessee’s passing attack performed well below even the lowered […] The post Eagles star AJ Brown’s savage 3-word reaction to Titans WRs getting blanked vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
‘He had no clue’: Lamar Jackson’s surprise to super fan with heart condition will melt yours
In a rather tear-jerking moment, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gave the surprise of a lifetime to a young fan dealing with a heart condition. Right after arriving in the team hotel prior to their Week 9 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, Jackson met the fan who had no idea that he was coming. […] The post ‘He had no clue’: Lamar Jackson’s surprise to super fan with heart condition will melt yours appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL exec questions if Eagles are battle-tested enough to go deep in the playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their red-hot streak going on Thursday as they took down a struggling Houston Texans side, 29-17. We’re now nine weeks into the season and the Eagles are the only remaining team in the entire league that has yet to taste defeat. At this point, it’s...
ClutchPoints
NFL personnel evaluator predicts Jets will reach playoffs
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets aren’t the only ones believing they can make it to the playoffs. Several NFL personnel also see them continuing their hot streak in the second half of the season and putting an end to their long postseason drought. After nine weeks of NFL football, the Jets are 6-3 […] The post NFL personnel evaluator predicts Jets will reach playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ biggest surprises in first half of 2022 NFL season
Through the first nine games of the season, the Chicago Bears currently sit at 3-6. But for a team with a first-year head coach, and amid a rebuild, things couldn’t be going better. The Bears got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, scoring just 20 points over the first two games. Over […] The post Bears’ biggest surprises in first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions
In Week 9, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions 15-9. The Packers now sit at 3-6 but are still in second place in the NFC North. On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show. While on the show, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers […] The post ‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0