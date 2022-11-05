Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Charts Suggest It's Not Time to Buy the Dip in Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Just Yet, Cramer Says
Don't start buying the dip in large-cap tech stocks just yet, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. That's the takeaway from Carolyn Boroden's latest technical analysis on Alphabet and Amazon. Investors who want to capitalize on the struggles of large-cap technology stocks should remain patient, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, citing...
Here Are the Pros and Cons of Owning Cryptocurrency in Your 401(K) Plan
As workplace 401(k) plan administrators such as Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll begin to offer cryptocurrency as an alternative investment asset to employee investors advisors urge caution. "As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in...
Sweetgreen Shares Tumble After Salad Chain Lowers Revenue Outlook
Sweetgreen reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. This marks the second consecutive quarter that it has lowered its revenue outlook. In the third quarter, Sweetgreen's same-store sales rose 6%, entirely driven by menu price hikes. Shares of Sweetgreen fell 10% in after-hours...
Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
