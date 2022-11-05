Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, TripAdvisor and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) – Take-Two tanked 17.4% in the premarket after the videogame publisher cut its bookings outlook for the year. Take-Two has been impacted by weaker mobile and in-game sales, although CEO Strauss Zelnick said the situation should improve within the next three to six months.
NBC Los Angeles
Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'
Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
NBC Los Angeles
AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue
AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
NBC Los Angeles
Palantir Stock Falls After Slight Earnings Miss
Shares of Palantir fell Monday after the company released third-quarter earnings before the bell that missed analyst estimates for earnings but beat on revenue. Palantir's revenue for the quarter increased 22% year over year, and its US commercial revenue grew 53%. Shares of Palantir closed down more than 11% Monday...
NBC Los Angeles
Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Is the Biggest Ever—But Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary Disagree on What to Do If You Win
If you're lucky enough to win Powerball's $1.9 billion jackpot draw — the biggest ever — you'll need to figure out what to do with all that money. Celebrity investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary have different takes on how to make the most of your winnings, although both advise against spending too much right away.
Elon Musk sold $4 billion worth of Tesla stock following the Twitter
Why does the world's richest person need more cash?
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Head for Mixed Open Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global investors look to the United States, where midterm elections are taking place. The elections will determine which party will control Congress and could affect the direction of future spending. Democrats...
NBC Los Angeles
Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Early Investor Chris Sacca Says Elon Musk Is ‘Alone Right Now and Winging This'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
NBC Los Angeles
Virgin Orbit Raises $25 Million From Branson's Conglomerate as Cash Reserve Dwindles
Virgin Orbit announced that Richard Branson's Virgin Group, an existing shareholder, made a $25 million investment on Nov. 4. The company, which uses a modified 747 jet to launch satellites with its rockets, brought in revenue of $30.9 million during the third quarter and had $71.2 million in cash on hand at the end of the period.
NBC Los Angeles
Novavax Posts Third Quarter Loss But Beats Revenue Expectations
The Covid-19 vaccine maker reported a net loss of more than $169 million for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $322 million in the same period last year. Novavax reported third quarter revenue of $735 million, a more than 300% increase year over year. But Novavax also revised...
