East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball

Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team

James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA

On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

7 new firefighters in Northville, largest class in a decade

Northville - Seven new firefighters were added to Northville's fire department this week, allowing the team to increase response time to incidents and fully staff another firehouse. Mark J. Abbo, the township's supervisor, said in a news release that by hiring the additional staff the township “took a step toward...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington

A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

Boogaloo boy loses bond bid amid concern about violence, danger

Detroit — A federal magistrate judge Tuesday ordered Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, jailed indefinitely while awaiting trial in a case that has raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The order by...
PLYMOUTH, MI

