Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Detroit News
Attorney: Michigan-Michigan State postgame tunnel incident instigated by Wolverines
An attorney representing a suspended Michigan State player involved in the fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29 is saying Michigan State players were responding to the actions of a Michigan player. David Diamond, a lawyer based in Los...
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball
Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
Detroit News
EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA
On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
Detroit News
SMART: Oakland passes millage; Wayne, Macomb backing tax in early returns
Oakland County voters approved a proposal aimed at connecting the county's SMART transportation system and ending the ability of local communities to opt out of it. The 0.95-mill, 10-year property tax proposal won a 57.2% yes vote with just under 97% of precincts reporting. Supporters of the millage proposal described...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
James builds lead over Marlinga for U.S. House in Metro Detroit district
Republican businessman John James built a lead over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills. James, 41, of Farmington Hills had 53% of the vote and Marlinga, 75, of Sterling Heights had 45% with...
Detroit News
7 new firefighters in Northville, largest class in a decade
Northville - Seven new firefighters were added to Northville's fire department this week, allowing the team to increase response time to incidents and fully staff another firehouse. Mark J. Abbo, the township's supervisor, said in a news release that by hiring the additional staff the township “took a step toward...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington
A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Detroit News
Boogaloo boy loses bond bid amid concern about violence, danger
Detroit — A federal magistrate judge Tuesday ordered Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, a prominent member of the far-right anti-government Boogaloo movement, jailed indefinitely while awaiting trial in a case that has raised concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The order by...
Comments / 0