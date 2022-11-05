ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Brian Cashman Provides Update on Contract Status With Yankees

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQGu3_0izq1W3O00

Cashman is in contract limbo after completing his 25th season as New York's general manager

NEW YORK — Brian Cashman is still working as the general manager of the Yankees this month—a job title that he's held since 1998—even if he doesn't currently have a contract with New York.

Cashman revealed on Friday that he hasn't signed a new deal with the Yankees yet, confirming his agreement with the team expired, as expected, on Monday.

"I have had a brief conversation with Hal Steinbrenner," Cashman explained at Yankee Stadium on Friday. "He said we'll obviously talk and he expressed interest in having me back. Of course, I'd like to stay, but we have not had any further discussions on that."

Cashman added that he hasn't talked to any other teams about his availability.

"We'll see how that plays out," he said. "Obviously I'd love to stay and he's expressed interest in having me stay."

As much as the Yankees took a step forward this season after their loss in the Wild Card Game a year ago—winning their division before making it to the American League Championship Series, where they were swept by the Astros—this organization still has plenty of work to do.

New York was outclassed by Houston and as much as they've consistently made the playoffs with Cashman at the helm, it's still a disappointing conclusion to each season when this team is eliminated in October, falling short of their ultimate goal.

While all signs point to Cashman re-signing in the coming weeks, the longtime GM said that he doesn't take anything for granted. Since the conclusion of the ALCS, he's been conducting valuable conversations with other members of the organization, digesting what transpired in 2022 while preparing in earnest for next season.

"I'm not here to assume anything," Cashman said. "I've been working for this franchise for a long time. Clearly got a lot of respect and relationships and I'm honored to be a part of the Yankee family. ... While being in a position, I'll do the best job I can and then let other people judge the results."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher

James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
MassLive.com

Red Sox free agents: Predicting where Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, others will sign

J.D. Martinez, Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Strahm and Rich Hill became free agents at 9 a.m. Sunday. A vital Red Sox offseason has started. Xander Bogaerts and Tommy Pham are expected to join them in free agency soon. Bogaerts has until Tuesday to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract. He’s expected to do it. Pham has a $12 million mutual option that must be exercised or declined by Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Legendary Phillies Star Is Not Happy With Jill Biden

The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, losing the series. Following the game, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra took to social media to reveal who he's blaming. Dykstra, who's had his fair share of issues over the years, is not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies

It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy