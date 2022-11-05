ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears vs. Sooners Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
The Inside the Bears staff predicts the outcome of Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Baylor Bears will be in Norma, Okla., to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday as Big 12 action moves into November.

Below, the Inside the Bears staff predicts who will win Saturday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Editor in Chief: Baylor looked like the Baylor we expected last week. Can they do it two weeks in a row? I think yes. Baylor 41, Oklahoma 20

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Baylor’s back on track after bullying Texas Tech last week. The Bears will overpower Oklahoma in this one. Baylor 33, Oklahoma 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This should be a fun one. Both teams are looking to catch a stride late in the season, but I’m feeling OU to continue its win streak to three games at home. Oklahoma 37, Baylor 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wow. Last year this game was on ESPN proper. Now it’s on Big 12 Now. Well, that’s … something. I think the Sooners are finally starting to find their balance after falling off the face of the earth in October. Getting quarterback Dillon Gabriel healthy will do that for you. Baylor looks well-oiled right now, especially the run game. And it sounds like running back Taye McWilliams is close to being healthy. Add him to freshman running back Richard Reese and, well, that’s a problem for OU. Baylor 33, Oklahoma 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is a toss-up. If the Sooners play like they did against Kansas, they’ll win by 10. If they struggle like they did in the second half, Baylor wins. Oklahoma’s red zone offense needs to be better, but it’ll be enough at home to hang on for a win. Gabriel has himself a day passing. Oklahoma 38, Baylor 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: If Oklahoma can’t stop the run, then it could be in for a long day against Baylor and Reese. I expect this game to be a barn burner, classic Big 12 style, with Baylor leaving with a road win and clinching their bowl eligibility. Baylor 42, Oklahoma 35

Drake Toll, Staff Writer/Host of Locked On Baylor: "Oklahoma's run defense is awful," I tell myself over and over. And I'm not backing off that ledge yet. Richard Reese is too much for the Sooners to handle, and Baylor's defense has taken the next step. Saturday is for the Bears. Baylor 31, Oklahoma 21

