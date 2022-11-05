Read full article on original website
The Meeting With King Charles That Allegedly Left Prince Andrew In Tears
The relationship between King Charles III and his brother Prince Andrew has had its ups and downs over the years. Charles was 11 years old when Andrew was born on February 19, 1960 (via Express), and he enjoyed spending time with his little brother. According to a Vanity Fair excerpt of Christopher Andersen's "The King," during school breaks, Charles spent time in the nursery reading bedtime stories to Andrew.
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
The Hollywood Icon Who Became Queen Elizabeth's Pal Just Before Her Death
If there's one thing to be learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's that she was no pushover by any means, and she went after what she wanted. She had an intensely strong work ethic and worked up until her final days. The monarch dedicated her entire life to service and even appointed a new prime minister, Liz Truss in Scotland only two days before her heartbreaking death (via NPR).
British Historian Says The Upcoming Season Of The Crown Is Actually The Most Accurate Of Them All
Out of the multiple disasters threatening King Charles' new reign, Season 5 of "The Crown" is at the top of the list. But if the new season of "The Crown" has King Charles shaking in his boots, royal expert Omid Scobie said the blame lies with The Firm. Scobie slammed Buckingham Palace and the British press for the attacks on the Netflix series. In a Yahoo News! UK essay, Scobie wrote, "The majority of jaw-droppers in the plot come courtesy of the Royal Family and the press. And for those, they have no one to blame other than themselves." The royal expert added, "It's easy to sling mud at episodes few have actually seen yet, but in my opinion much of the scandal this season is sourced from one place: reality. I'd imagine that this is what scares the royal institution the most." Ouch.
Meghan Markle Claps Back Against A Popular Word Used To Demean Women
Since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched her "Archetypes" podcast, she hasn't been afraid to tackle tough topics. In fact, it is described as a podcast that will "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." In the first episode, Meghan explained, "We're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations."
