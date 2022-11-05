Out of the multiple disasters threatening King Charles' new reign, Season 5 of "The Crown" is at the top of the list. But if the new season of "The Crown" has King Charles shaking in his boots, royal expert Omid Scobie said the blame lies with The Firm. Scobie slammed Buckingham Palace and the British press for the attacks on the Netflix series. In a Yahoo News! UK essay, Scobie wrote, "The majority of jaw-droppers in the plot come courtesy of the Royal Family and the press. And for those, they have no one to blame other than themselves." The royal expert added, "It's easy to sling mud at episodes few have actually seen yet, but in my opinion much of the scandal this season is sourced from one place: reality. I'd imagine that this is what scares the royal institution the most." Ouch.

1 DAY AGO