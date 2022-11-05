Read full article on original website
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
SFGate
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one...
SFGate
Kevin McCarthy declares victory while 70+ House races remain uncalled
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy all but declared victory Tuesday night as Republicans seem poised to wrest control of the U.S. House of Representatives away from Democrats, but the minority leader's optimism may turn out to be premature — there are still 70 races left to be decided, according to the Associated Press. Even more remained uncalled at the time of McCarthy's remarks.
Ron DeSantis Beat Charlie Crist–But Defeating Donald Trump Will Be a Much Harder Task
When the smoke cleared on Tuesday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis scored an impressive win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and now attention will turn to the 2024 presidential election. Even before Election Day, the 2024 buzz began to build. Rumors ran wild that former President Donald Trump would launch another...
Kean Jr. declares victory in 7th District race that is yet to be called
As of Wednesday morning, Kean Jr. leads with 52% of the vote, while Malinowski has 48%.
SFGate
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
SFGate
Idaho Republican U.S. Sen. Crapo wins fifth term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo on Tuesday won a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. “The first order of business is very clear — stop the spending spree,” Crapo told KTVB-TV at the Idaho Republican Party gathering on election night about his plans once the new Senate convenes. “We are going to stop blowing this economy out and pushing the inflation that is hurting every single American in every walk of life.”
SFGate
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.”
SFGate
Billionaire, congresswoman in close match in LA mayoral race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Developer Rick Caruso and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were nearly tied in early returns Tuesday in their battle to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, as voters considered a stark choice between candidates with City Hall in turmoil. Caruso held a slim edge,...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
SFGate
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
SFGate
California election live updates: SF backs 2 key ballot measures
San Francisco voters have decided on a car-free John F. Kennedy Drive and city elections in even-numbered years only, according to projections by the San Francisco Chronicle. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.) Projections show a majority of voters...
SFGate
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
Brittney Griner being moved to Russian penal colony, lawyers say
MOSCOW — Russian officials are moving WNBA star Brittney Griner to a penal colony, her attorneys said Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, Griner’s legal team released a statement saying the 32-year-old was transferred from an Iksha detention center Friday. “She is now on her way to a...
SFGate
NATO announces next leaders' summit will be in Lithuania
BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold their next scheduled summit in Lithuania next July, the military alliance’s top civilian official said Wednesday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region. “We face the...
SFGate
Harder In Lead For 9Th Congressional District Seat
U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, a Democrat, is well ahead of his Republican opponent Tom Patti in Tuesday's election for a seat in Congress to represent most of San Joaquin County, according to the county's unofficial election results. Harder, who represented California's 10th Congressional District prior to redistricting related to the...
SFGate
California governor's race called for Gavin Newsom 2 minutes after polls close
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his second term as the state's top executive on Tuesday in a race that was called just two minutes after polls closed statewide, illustrating just how much of a stranglehold Democrats have on the reins of power in the Golden State. Preliminary results from Tuesday's...
SFGate
An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
