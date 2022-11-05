Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Little Lotus Children's Boutique
WEST READING, Pa. -- West Reading welcomed a new business during its Second Friday tonight. The Little Lotus Children's Boutique held a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store in the 700 block of Penn Avenue sells children's clothing. Several other stores also got into the giving mood. Be Mine Boutique is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wines have arrived at West Reading cheese shop
WEST READING, Pa. -- How about some wine with that cheese?. Wines have arrived at the Cheese Shop next to Say Cheese restaurant on Penn Avenue in West Reading. The shop reopened last month. The owner says the wine selection will be growing in the weeks ahead. There's already quite...
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
WFMZ-TV Online
DeAngelo Family donates $150,000 toward City View Park playground project
Paul and Lisa DeAngelo stood Thursday with their sons near a parcel at the northeast corner of City View Park where construction is underway on the latest addition to Hazleton’s parks and recreation system. The $150,000 donation that the DeAngelos brought with them will ensure the project comes to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton waives certain parking fees for holiday season
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved waiving certain parking fees during the upcoming holiday season. The fees will be waived for the South Third Street and Northampton Street lots, in addition to on-street metered parking spaces. The waivers begin Black Friday, Nov. 25, and run Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Community College shows off its Culinary Arts Program on Sunrise Chef
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Northampton Community College showed off its Culinary Arts Program and shared some great recipes on Sunrise Chef. Culinary Instructor Tyler Baxter, Baking and Pastry Program Manager Katie Horan, Associate Professor Rebecca Heid, and Director Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Sport Management David Schweiger appeared on the set for Sunrise Chef Friday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Trio sought in thefts from at least 9 Walmarts
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County are looking for three men who they said stole from Walmart. What they said makes the crime different from other retail thefts is the number of stores they allege the suspects hit. The Walmart in Caernarvon Township is one of at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Expansive sports training facility to hold grand opening Saturday in Lehigh County
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A new venue in Upper Macungie Township is helping athletes and sports teams stay at the top of their game. Sports Factory of the Lehigh Valley, a state-of-the-art facility offering individual and team training along with other features like toddler play times, birthday parties and private events, will hold its grand opening noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 6616 Ruppsville Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu detected at Jaindl Farms
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Bird flu is hitting a turkey farm in Lehigh County. The disease was detected in a flock of turkeys in North Whitehall Township, says the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. State officials did not name the farm, but David Jaindl says 14,000 turkeys at Jaindl Farms were affected.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua
POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
WFMZ-TV Online
Barton claims 124th District seat in Schuylkill, Berks; Burns says she will be back
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
Comments / 0