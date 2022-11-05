Julia Fox’s acting career appears to be the latest commercially viable enterprise damaged by an association with Kanye West. Speaking on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low With EmRata podcast this week, Fox said she noticed the effect her month-long relationship with the rapper earlier this year had on the rate at which she was being offered work. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” The Uncut Gems star speculated that industry bigwigs might see her as a “liability” and a “tabloid type of person” after the fling. “It’s fine, I’m so busy,” she added. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”Read it at E! News

13 MINUTES AGO