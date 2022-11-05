Calendar of upcoming events Image News Staff Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

Schedule of upcoming local events.

Nov. 3-5

Texafied Jamfest - Nov. 3-5, Birthright, for more info. visit texafiedjamfest. com. 2022 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Leadership Banquet - Thursday, Nov. 3 - 6 p.m. at the League Street Church of Christ, RSVP on or before Monday, Oct. 31 to 903-- 885-3443. Annual Extension Banquet - Thursday, Nov. 3 - catered meal at 6 p.m. - League Street Church of Christ.

DBA Classic Car Show Saturday, Nov. 5 Eighth Annual George Dorner “42” Tournament Saturday, Nov. 5 - registration starts at 9 a.m. and play starts at 9:30 a.m. - Sulphur Bluff United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Nov. 10

Veteran’s Day Breakfast on Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m. at the Sulphur Bluff new gym with a program following at 9:30 a.m.

Nov. 12

CLUE - 7 p.m. (Blue Cast) - SSHS Wildcat Theatre at the SSISD Auditorium.

Nov. 13

Mark Trammell Quartet - Lake Highlands Baptist Church on 1500 College Street, Sulphur Springs, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10:50 a.m. Pot Luck Thanksgiving Meal following the event.

CLUE - 2 p.m. (Yellow Cast) - SSHS Wildcat Theatre at the SSISD Auditorium.

Nov. 14

Veteran’s Day 2022 Monday, Nov. 14, Reception 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Ceremony 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Sulphur Springs High School, 1200 Connally St. Sulphur Springs. Honoring all of those who have served.

Nov. 17

CLUE - 7 p.m. (Blue Cast) - SSHS Wildcat Theatre at the SSISD Auditorium.

Nov. 18

CLUE - 2 p.m. (Yellow Cast) - SSHS Wildcat Theatre at the SSISD Auditorium.