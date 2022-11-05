ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Blotter Briefs

By News Staff
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
Nov. 2

The following are reports and information provided by the Hopkins County Sheriff ’s Office Communication Media Report.

Non-emergency calls, 163; total 9-1-1 calls, 40; calls for service answered, 38; inmates transported, one; funeral escort, none; traffic stops, seven; special patrol, watches and building checks, none; total inmate population, 201; N/A males, N/A females; total book ins, six; total releases, four.

Arrests

Harold James Carter, 61, Como. Charged with felony of burglary of habitation, prob. of violation felony burg. of habitation. Bond, $400,000. Still remains in custody.

Rachel Erin Denison, 40, Oklahoma City. Charged with RB poss. CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G. Bond, $30,000 or surety. Still remains in custody.

Kyle Alexander Frye, 23, Sulphur Springs. Charged with burglary of a habitation, probation violation. Bond, $230,000. Still remains in custody. Robert Paul Hrobak, 53, Yantis. Charged with PI. No bond amount listed, still remains in custody.

Nov. 3

Non-emergency calls, 174; total 9-1-1 calls, 35; calls for service answered, 62; inmates transported, one; funeral escort, none; traffic stops, 14; special patrol, watches and building checks, none; total inmate population, 191; N/A males, N/A females; total book ins, one; total releases, 12.

Arrests

Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate, 46, Sulphur Springs. Charged with asslt. F/V impede breath/circ. No bond amount listed, no longer in custody.

Nov. 4

Non-emergency calls, 144; total 9-1-1 calls, 28; calls for service answered, 67; inmates transported, one; funeral escort, none; traffic stops, 34; special patrol, watches and building checks, none; total inmate population, 193; N/A males, N/A females; total book ins, three; total releases, five.

Arrests

Rene Lucia Grimaldi, 51, Pickton. Charged with bond revocation poss. CS PG 1>=1G. Bond, $150,000. No longer in custody.

Richie Mason Lopez, 17, Sulphur Springs. Charged with POM<2OZ. No bond amount listed, still remains in custody.

Isaac Clidell Woods, 22, Grand Prairie. Charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond, $20,000 cash only.

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

