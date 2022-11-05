ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

NE Texas Child Advocacy Center launches Angel Tree program

By Special Submission
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
WINNSBORO — In this year alone, more than 350 children in northeast Texas have been victims of child sexual and physical abuse or neglect - the majority of whom are girls ages six to 12. While circumstances for these children and families may be difficult this year, anyone in northeast Texas can sponsor an “Angel” and help make this holiday season special for a local child in need. “The Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center has been coordinating the Angel Tree program for our children, their siblings and families for nearly 20 years,” Lauren Fleming, the NETCAC Executive Director said. “With the cost of everything going up this year, it’s even more challenging for some of these families to create a magical Christmas for their kids this is where our community comes in.”

“Angels” are children and their siblings ages 0 – 17 who have utilized NETCAC’s services this year and may have been alleged victims of child abuse or witness to domestic violence or drug use in the home. “We are so grateful for how the community comes together every year to provide for our kids,” Fleming

said. Members of the community, including civic organizations, church groups and businesses, are encouraged to sponsor or adopt an “Angel” by purchasing items on their lists or to make a financial contribution.

General donations of new and handmade new items such as toys, games, diapers are also welcomed. For a full list of items, please visit https:// www.netcac.org/services/ angel-tree. To make a financial contribution, go to https://www.netcac.org.

To learn how you or your group can be part of the Angel Tree program this Christmas, contact Jennifer Williams at volunteer@ netcac.org or call

(903) 629-7588.

