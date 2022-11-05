SSHS Theatre presents 'Clue' Nov. 12 Image Special Submission Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

SSHS Wildcat Theatre invites you to our fall production: Clue: Onstage (High School Edition). Presented by two different casts, this suspenseful comedy based on the classic board game and the 1980's movie is a hilarious farcemeets- murder-mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Led by the butler Wadsworth (Blue cast--junior Jolene Reed, Yellow Cast—sophomore Aiden Woodard), Ms. Scarlett (Blue Cast— junior Caroline Prickette, Yellow Cast--senior Danielle Verlander), Professor Plum (senior Austin Crump), Mrs. White (Blue Cast—sophomore Audrey Tanton, Yellow Cast—junior Talley Brown), Mr. Green (junior Oliver Falter), Mrs. Peacock (Blue Cast--freshman Emma Boatman, Yellow Castsenior Khira Young), and Colonel Mustard (freshman Nathan Bilyeu) race to find the killer..

Senior Ricardo Chavarria, Juniors Addison Bradley and Kaela Gardner, Sophomores Aspen Mayhew and Ally Goldsmith, and Freshmen Conner Curtis, Cara Feagin, Stori Shropshire, Kai Goodman, Amani Finnie round out the cast.

Crew members include junior stage manager Cadyn Spigner, senior Mike West, juniors Daniel Gardner and Max Crocker, sophomores Alaya Mims and David Farmer, and freshmen Russell Petry, Taylor Price, Connor Quick, Chloie Pierce, and Ravn Snyder.

Rated PG for mature humor, gunshots, and comic violence.

Performances are Nov. 12 (Blue Cast—7 p.m.), Nov. 13 (Yellow Cast—2 p.m.), Nov. 17 (Blue Cast— 7p.m.), and Nov. 18(Yellow cast—7 p.m.)

Tickets ($10) are on sale now and can be purchased from any cast or crew member or online at https://sshscats. wixsite.com/wildcattheatre.