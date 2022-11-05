PIPE TALK — Paris Junior College welding Instructor John Plemons, left, discusses pipe welding projects with Marcus Siddens of Hagansport, center, and Ethan Ford of Lone Oak. For information about the welding program, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232. Submitted photo

PIPE TALK Image News Staff Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

Paris Junior College welding Instructor John Plemons, left, discusses pipe welding projects with Marcus Siddens of Hagansport, center, and Ethan Ford of Lone Oak. For information about the welding program, call the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 903-885-1232.