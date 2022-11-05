ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Prospect Returning to School

By Robert Gregson
 3 days ago

Read below to see the latest news surrounding standout receiver Chris Autman-Bell

The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently sit fifth in the BIG-10 West standings, with an overall record of 5-3. While the play-calling largely runs through the legs of power back Mohamed Ibrahim, one can assume the Minnesota offense would be more efficient if they had their best wideout ( Chris Autman-Bell ) on the field. On Thursday, we learned why he hasn't been suiting up and what his future holds.

Chris Autman-Bell returning to Minnesota in 2023.

Autman-Bell came into the year looking to build off a solid career with the Golden Gophers, aiming to separate himself and show he's a real NFL prospect. With his mixture of return skills, route running, and physicality, there is an assortment of tangibles that stand out in his game.

The chance to show his growth as a well-rounded pass catcher was cut short early in the season, with more clarity on the situation coming during an interview on Thursday.

Autman-Bell confirmed the news at a charity fundraiser, noting that as long as he is granted his medical red-shirt waiver, he plans to return for a seventh year with Minnesota.

Typically, this "super-senior" status garners some negative connotation regarding age in relation to skill position prospects. Coming off an ACL tear will also position Autman-Bell for an uphill climb as far as the NFL goes, but there are examples to pull.

Take Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. Coming into the league at 25 years old and with his share of injuries, Chicago still selected Jones in the third round of the most recent (2022) draft.

So for Autman-Bell, the emphasis needs to be on getting fully healthy and back performing to the level he's capable of. Here's to a fast recovery and a healthy 2023 season for the playmaker.

