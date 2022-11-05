An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October. Traevon Gray, 20, faces up to 20 years in prison. According to court documents, on the morning of Oct. 27, 2021, Gray and co-defendant Damon Williams broke into the victim’s Albemarle County home through a backdoor. While both Gray and Williams were armed with firearms, they forced the victim from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen, where they ordered him to lie face down on the floor.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO