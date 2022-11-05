ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, PA

therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
easternpafootball.com

Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)

Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
PALMYRA, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jersey Shore, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Loyalsock Township High School basketball team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 07, 2022, 14:25:00.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season

MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves up in AP, Coaches Polls

After Saturday’s 45-14 win at Indiana, Penn State moved up slightly in both the coaches and AP polls. Penn State came into the week ranked No. 16 and is now No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP heading into its game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’

MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
MILTON, PA
