Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Reese Hays, Reagan Eickhoff lead Boiling Springs field hockey in playoff win over Bloomsburg
Boiling Springs blitzed Bloomsburg, 3-0, Tuesday in the first round of the Class A field hockey state playoffs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pair of Katie Lintz goals lifts Palmyra field hockey team into second round of PIAA 2A tourney
PALMYRA – Unexpected endings often happen in PIAA tournaments and the Palmyra field hockey team, despite having outplayed Merion Mercy Academy for most of Tuesday night, clung to a one-goal lead late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kent Harshman talked it over with his Cougars during a timeout...
Jordan Byers hits milestone, leads West Perry field hockey to playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh
Jordan Byers hit a milestone Tuesday while helping lead the West Perry Mustangs to a 5-0 Class A field hockey playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh.
Lower Dauphin cruises past Central Bucks West in first round of PIAA field hockey state playoffs
HUMMELSTOWN— Lower Dauphin hosted Central Bucks West in its PIAA 3A field hockey state playoff opener on Tuesday with only one goal in mind, which was to go big or go home. The District 3 3A champs began the game attacking each possession vigorously from the jump.
Kayden Williams nets 100th career point as Central Dauphin tops CB East 2-0 to advance in states
Central Dauphin defeats CB East 2-0 in PIAA Class 4A girls high school soccer game HARRISBURG —Central Dauphin knew it could play better than it did on Saturday. And it knew it could start better, too. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If...
Stefan Verbeek, Niklas Budde help Hershey score 3A playoff win over Horace Furness
HERSHEY - Hershey won its fifth district title last week so it has had a lot to celebrate this soccer season. Unfortunately for Horace Furness, the Trojans (19-3) didn’t seem satisfied with all of that Tuesday as they cruised to a 2-0 3A state playoff win.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Central Dauphin can’t overcome early deficit in season-ending PIAA loss to Spring-Ford
Spring-Ford defeats Central Dauphin 2-1 in PIAA Class 4A boys high school soccer game HARRISBURG —There are no easy games when the state tournament kicks off, and Central Dauphin knows that. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or...
easternpafootball.com
Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)
Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
Jersey Shore, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season
MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
Penn State-Indiana rewatch: A deeper look at Drew Allar’s development and final thoughts from the win
With seven minutes to go in the third quarter of Penn State’s blowout win over Indiana, Dan Orlovsky raised his voice and let his excitement be known. “Come on, fire me up. Drew Allar is in the game,” the ABC color commentator said on Saturday’s broadcast. “I speak for a lot of Penn State fans there. Sorry.”
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
UPDATE: Pa. school plans to ‘rectify’ wrongdoing after its football players are linked to locker room damage. A Milton Area School District locker room was vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to...
Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Penn State's Cael Sanderson Calls AD Patrick Kraft 'Inspiring'
The architect of Penn State's wrestling dynasty feels aligned with his new athletic director.
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves up in AP, Coaches Polls
After Saturday’s 45-14 win at Indiana, Penn State moved up slightly in both the coaches and AP polls. Penn State came into the week ranked No. 16 and is now No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP heading into its game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
