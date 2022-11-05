Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pair of Katie Lintz goals lifts Palmyra field hockey team into second round of PIAA 2A tourney
PALMYRA – Unexpected endings often happen in PIAA tournaments and the Palmyra field hockey team, despite having outplayed Merion Mercy Academy for most of Tuesday night, clung to a one-goal lead late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kent Harshman talked it over with his Cougars during a timeout...
Reese Hays, Reagan Eickhoff lead Boiling Springs field hockey in playoff win over Bloomsburg
Boiling Springs blitzed Bloomsburg, 3-0, Tuesday in the first round of the Class A field hockey state playoffs. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lower Dauphin cruises past Central Bucks West in first round of PIAA field hockey state playoffs
HUMMELSTOWN— Lower Dauphin hosted Central Bucks West in its PIAA 3A field hockey state playoff opener on Tuesday with only one goal in mind, which was to go big or go home. The District 3 3A champs began the game attacking each possession vigorously from the jump.
Jordan Byers hits milestone, leads West Perry field hockey to playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh
Jordan Byers hit a milestone Tuesday while helping lead the West Perry Mustangs to a 5-0 Class A field hockey playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh.
Kayden Williams nets 100th career point as Central Dauphin tops CB East 2-0 to advance in states
Central Dauphin defeats CB East 2-0 in PIAA Class 4A girls high school soccer game HARRISBURG —Central Dauphin knew it could play better than it did on Saturday. And it knew it could start better, too. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If...
Stefan Verbeek, Niklas Budde help Hershey score 3A playoff win over Horace Furness
HERSHEY - Hershey won its fifth district title last week so it has had a lot to celebrate this soccer season. Unfortunately for Horace Furness, the Trojans (19-3) didn’t seem satisfied with all of that Tuesday as they cruised to a 2-0 3A state playoff win.
Central Dauphin can’t overcome early deficit in season-ending PIAA loss to Spring-Ford
Spring-Ford defeats Central Dauphin 2-1 in PIAA Class 4A boys high school soccer game HARRISBURG —There are no easy games when the state tournament kicks off, and Central Dauphin knows that. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or...
Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)
Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
Penn State’s James Franklin on the Lions’ disruptive defenders, another true freshman talent, more
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class continues to leave its stamp on the Nittany Lions’ successful season to date. No. 14 Penn State hosts Big Ten East rival Maryland (6-3) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. If James Franklin’s team can run the table in its remaining regular-season games, a 10-2 finish would likely put the Lions in a high-profile bowl.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Penn State-Maryland X factors: The Lions and Terps who could be difference-makers on Saturday
Indiana played several quarterbacks against Penn State last Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. None of them were very effective as Penn State held the Hoosiers to 131 passing yards on 16 completions and intercepted three passes. No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4-2)...
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
UPDATE: Pa. school plans to ‘rectify’ wrongdoing after its football players are linked to locker room damage. A Milton Area School District locker room was vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to...
Penn State-Indiana rewatch: A deeper look at Drew Allar’s development and final thoughts from the win
With seven minutes to go in the third quarter of Penn State’s blowout win over Indiana, Dan Orlovsky raised his voice and let his excitement be known. “Come on, fire me up. Drew Allar is in the game,” the ABC color commentator said on Saturday’s broadcast. “I speak for a lot of Penn State fans there. Sorry.”
Penn State football mailbag: Drew Allar, bowl projections and 2023 personnel
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of its win over Indiana. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
