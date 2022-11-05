Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
Related
Pair of Katie Lintz goals lifts Palmyra field hockey team into second round of PIAA 2A tourney
PALMYRA – Unexpected endings often happen in PIAA tournaments and the Palmyra field hockey team, despite having outplayed Merion Mercy Academy for most of Tuesday night, clung to a one-goal lead late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kent Harshman talked it over with his Cougars during a timeout...
Jordan Byers hits milestone, leads West Perry field hockey to playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh
Jordan Byers hit a milestone Tuesday while helping lead the West Perry Mustangs to a 5-0 Class A field hockey playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh.
Central Dauphin can’t overcome early deficit in season-ending PIAA loss to Spring-Ford
Spring-Ford defeats Central Dauphin 2-1 in PIAA Class 4A boys high school soccer game HARRISBURG —There are no easy games when the state tournament kicks off, and Central Dauphin knows that. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or...
Grace Allery’s goal sets Hershey standard in PIAA Class 2A field hockey win over Radnor
Being first on the board doesn’t guarantee a victory. It all depends on how a program chooses to use that early momentum. For the Hershey Trojans, Grace Allery’s connection Tuesday seemed to trigger a more determined performance by the District 3 runner-up. And it was great timing, as well.
easternpafootball.com
Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)
Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
FOX43.com
High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12
YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
Penn State-Maryland X factors: The Lions and Terps who could be difference-makers on Saturday
Indiana played several quarterbacks against Penn State last Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. None of them were very effective as Penn State held the Hoosiers to 131 passing yards on 16 completions and intercepted three passes. No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4-2)...
Penn State-Indiana rewatch: A deeper look at Drew Allar’s development and final thoughts from the win
With seven minutes to go in the third quarter of Penn State’s blowout win over Indiana, Dan Orlovsky raised his voice and let his excitement be known. “Come on, fire me up. Drew Allar is in the game,” the ABC color commentator said on Saturday’s broadcast. “I speak for a lot of Penn State fans there. Sorry.”
Penn State’s James Franklin on the Lions’ disruptive defenders, another true freshman talent, more
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class continues to leave its stamp on the Nittany Lions’ successful season to date. No. 14 Penn State hosts Big Ten East rival Maryland (6-3) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. If James Franklin’s team can run the table in its remaining regular-season games, a 10-2 finish would likely put the Lions in a high-profile bowl.
What OL Hunter Nourzad’s decision to come back means for Penn State’s 2023 offense
One of Penn State’s senior offensive linemen has already declared that he’ll be back for the 2023 season. Hunter Nourzad, a possible full-time starter next year, announced on Tuesday that he will be utilizing the COVID year of eligibility and return to the Nittany Lions next year.
Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
UPDATE: Pa. school plans to ‘rectify’ wrongdoing after its football players are linked to locker room damage. A Milton Area School District locker room was vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to...
Penn State football mailbag: Drew Allar, bowl projections and 2023 personnel
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of its win over Indiana. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season
MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
SU Wrestling receives strong showings across the board in season opener
A number of the Shippensburg University wrestling team’s many freshmen impressed, but it was two seasoned veterans that brought home the biggest prize to open the season during the Alvernia Invitational Saturday at the Flynn Complex. How it Happened. Graduate student Al Miscovich (Mount Pleasant, Pa./Mount Pleasant Area (Pitt-Johnstown))...
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
baltimorepositive.com
The new sports wagering place and the old bowling alley in Hampstead
How did a guy from Dundalk have a bowling alley next to a restaurant that has become an OTB and now a sports wagering facility in Hampstead? Let David Richardson of Greenmount Bowl and Chris Richards of Greenmount Station tell you about the new betPARX sports wagering option in Carroll County.
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0