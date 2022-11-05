ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliottsburg, PA

FOX43.com

High School Football: District 3 playoff schedule for Nov. 11-12

YORK, Pa. — The second week of the District 3 playoffs gets underway Friday night. With the Class 6A teams joining the fray after a bye week, there are 15 games on this week's docket. Here's a look at the games on the schedule. All games kick off at...
YORK, PA
easternpafootball.com

Coaching Jobs: Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division)

Palmyra (PA, District 3-AAAAA, Mid-Penn Keystone Division) is seeking an assistant varsity football coach to serve as the offensive coordinator. Interested applicants can send a resume to Head Coach Chris Pavone at chris_pavone@pasd.us. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin on the Lions’ disruptive defenders, another true freshman talent, more

Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class continues to leave its stamp on the Nittany Lions’ successful season to date. No. 14 Penn State hosts Big Ten East rival Maryland (6-3) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. If James Franklin’s team can run the table in its remaining regular-season games, a 10-2 finish would likely put the Lions in a high-profile bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State football mailbag: Drew Allar, bowl projections and 2023 personnel

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of its win over Indiana. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Some good news, some bad for Penn State’s O-line, James Franklin’s pleased with QB room: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders discuss the state of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line on this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast. James Franklin revealed during his Tuesday news conference that one prominent offensive lineman had season-ending surgery. Another offensive lineman announced his intention to return for 2023 on Tuesday.
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves up in AP, Coaches Polls

After Saturday’s 45-14 win at Indiana, Penn State moved up slightly in both the coaches and AP polls. Penn State came into the week ranked No. 16 and is now No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP heading into its game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

