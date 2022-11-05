The 2022 election is still very much in the balance - and won't be decided for some time. But as the votes continue to be counted, below are some early takeaways. Republicans are still favorites to flip the House, and they've got a shot to take the Senate as well. But early signs suggest that the big red wave that some on the right had predicted - and that GOP-aligned polls were increasingly indicating - might not materialize.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO