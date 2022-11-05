Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second six-year term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats. Addressing a crowd of about 200 people, during his victory speech at a watch party in Baton Rouge, Kennedy said the results “took my breath away.”
Houston Chronicle
Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters casting ballots in Tuesday's pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that's expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona,...
Houston Chronicle
Democrat McGarvey wins Louisville-area congressional seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey won a prized congressional district in Kentucky’s largest city on Tuesday, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held U.S. House seat in the Bluegrass State. McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge by...
Houston Chronicle
Padilla keeps California Senate seat in Democratic column
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country’s top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws. In a show of how comfortable...
Houston Chronicle
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory...
Houston Chronicle
Trio of Virginia races in play as GOP vies for control of the House
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With polls in Virginia now closed, three Virginia Democratic congresswomen are hoping Tuesday to hang onto their seats in competitive races that Republicans aggressively campaigned to flip, setting up potential nail-biters across the state as Virginians await results. The...
Houston Chronicle
Republican's Lankford, Mullin win Oklahoma Senate seats
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin both coasted to election victory on Tuesday, with Mullin poised to become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S....
Houston Chronicle
Republicans move closer to House majority, but Democrats show strength
Republicans moved closer to winning control of the U.S. House Tuesday night, even as Democrats showed some early strength in competitive races across the Eastern Seaboard, raising their hopes of limiting GOP gains. The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, remained up for grabs as both parties held onto competitive states, with Republican...
Houston Chronicle
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore led diverse coalition
Political newcomer Wes Moore rallied a diverse coalition around ending child poverty, building generational wealth and promising to "leave no one behind" in his bid to become Maryland's first Black governor, reclaiming the governor's mansion for Democrats. Moore, 44, launched his gubernatorial bid on the strength of his charisma and...
Ron DeSantis Beat Charlie Crist–But Defeating Donald Trump Will Be a Much Harder Task
When the smoke cleared on Tuesday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis scored an impressive win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and now attention will turn to the 2024 presidential election. Even before Election Day, the 2024 buzz began to build. Rumors ran wild that former President Donald Trump would launch another...
Kean Jr. declares victory in 7th District race that is yet to be called
As of Wednesday morning, Kean Jr. leads with 52% of the vote, while Malinowski has 48%.
Houston Chronicle
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal wins reelection over Republican Leora Levy
TRUMBULL — It was an early evening on Tuesday for Leora Levy of Greenwich, the Republican National Committee member who hoped to parlay an endorsement from former President Donald Trump into a victory over U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal for her first elective office. But blue state Connecticut voters gave...
Houston Chronicle
3 early takeaways from the 2022 election results
The 2022 election is still very much in the balance - and won't be decided for some time. But as the votes continue to be counted, below are some early takeaways. Republicans are still favorites to flip the House, and they've got a shot to take the Senate as well. But early signs suggest that the big red wave that some on the right had predicted - and that GOP-aligned polls were increasingly indicating - might not materialize.
Houston Chronicle
GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans were trying Tuesday to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to oust a Democratic incumbent as two first-term GOP congresswomen won reelection in competitive races. If their narrow lead in Iowa's 3rd Congressional district holds, it would...
The House Rep. who received Elon Musk's first ever vote for a Republican lost her seat after only 5 months
After Mayra Flores flipped Texas' 34th District in June 2022, Elon Musk tweeted that he voted Republican for the first time to help elect her.
Houston Chronicle
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, wins 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Letitia James has been elected to a second term as New York’s attorney general, an office she has used to pursue former President Donald Trump and a list of other powerful targets. James on Tuesday defeated Republican Michael Henry, a Queens lawyer who...
Houston Chronicle
CT Attorney General William Tong declares victory as GOP challenger concedes, other races undecided
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, will serve a second term, after defeating Republican Jessica Kordas in Tuesday's election. Tong announced just after 10:30 p.m. that Kordas had called to concede. "I want to thank Connecticut again for your trust and your confidence," Tong told supporters at Dunkin' Donuts...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Comments / 0