Spokane, WA

Solving homelessness starts with a "lock and an address" says visiting author Charles Durrett

By Spokane Public Radio
spokanepublicradio.org
 3 days ago
Elizabeth Eaton
3d ago

Interesting points he made. I do believe that people deserve to have a home they can lock up necessary items, feel safe from outside issues, begin receiving mail, etc. is necessary to "putting their boots back on" as he stayed.

Rdone
3d ago

why not make storage facilities with a small kitchenette, tiny bathroom and heat. An 8 or 10 x 15 would easily accommodate 1/2 adults and their possessions as they worked to get back on their feet. Give a one year lease at a $150-$200 a month and at end of lease, time to lease to someone else wanting a turn to lift themselves up. Much like combining a basic motel room & storage unit. 20' modified (insulation, a window and lockable door) containers would work well as they are nearly indestructible and could be placed side by side to save space, and $ for plumbing & wiring.

