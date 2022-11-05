ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Independent

Nevada midterms 2022 election - live: Laxalt and Cortez Masto in tight race amid mail-in ballot count delays

One of America’s most contested midterm races between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Wednesday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt had begun to take a slight lead over Democrat incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with just over 70 per cent of precincts reporting. However, the race is still subject to substantial shift as two counties with the vast majority of voters - Clark and Washoe - had just begun counting some mail-in ballots, according to the Nevada Independent. Those ballots will continue to come in over the next several...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and his party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s own expectations. Meanwhile, Democrat John Fetterman won an open Senate seat currently held by the GOP, while other key races that will determine control of the chamber remain too early to call.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden's next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record was on the ballot even if his name wasn’t. And no matter the final bottom line of Tuesday’s midterm elections, his presidency is set for profound changes. Biden watched from the White House into the early morning hours Wednesday, making congratulatory calls to more than 30 Democratic candidates and huddling with advisers to watch the incoming returns. In public, the president professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden acknowledged would make his life “more difficult.” Control of Congress was still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning, but returns pointed to surprising Democratic strength as the party notched victories in key races, including Pennsylvania’s Senate race where John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

